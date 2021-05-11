PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rachel Turkus, Senior Channel Marketing Manager at NetFortris, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2021.
Each year CRN's list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The women honored on the 2021 list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.
Rachel Turkus, a proven technology leader and channel marketing executive, is making her first appearance on the CRN Women of the Channel List. In October of 2020, Turkus became Senior Channel Marketing Manager at NetFortris, where she is focused on to-channel and through-channel marketing.
Turkus brings five years of IT/telecom channel experience from both the solutions provider/VAR and service provider/vendor sides of the business to her new role at NetFortris, where she's made an immediate impact in expanding the perception of the brand, creating a cadence of partner communications, strengthening relationships with master agents, improving web and sales content, enabling partners with marketing tools and bringing awareness of the impact of marketing on sales.
"We're thrilled that Rachel has been named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list," said Tess Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales at NetFortris. "Rachel has been integral to driving NetFortris' channel-first marketing initiatives, which have resulted in a significant increase in partner quotes for NetFortris' solutions. We thank her for representing NetFortris well and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."
The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10 and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
