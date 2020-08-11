TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Second quarter revenues of $9.2 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66 million and no debt
  • Reiterating 2020 revenue guidance range of $35-$38 million

RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We are pleased by our second quarter performance, which was in line with our full-year growth plans as we increased revenues, and improved our bottom line while continuing to invest in R&D," commented Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we were able to further our technological capabilities for 5G while following regional health guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe. At the same time, the telecom industry continued to move forward with 5G rollouts."

"We were excited to announce last week the launch of RADCOM ACE – our Automated, Containerized, End-To-End assurance solution for 5G networks. This product launch is the culmination of research and development investments made over the last few years and our virtualization expertise, which we gained through working with leading operators worldwide. RADCOM ACE enables operators to integrate assurance into their cloud platforms and automate 5G network operations using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights. As 5G implementations continue, operators will need real-time, customer-centric insights of the network, which will require operators to upgrade their existing service assurance solutions to cloud-native offerings that are designed from the ground up for 5G networks. To that end, RADCOM ACE is already being trialed at some of the most advanced cloud-native networks worldwide."

"We believe that RADCOM is well-positioned to take advantage of 5G opportunities as the market evolves, and more operators migrate their networks to 5G. We believe that our strong cash position and balance sheet enable us to continue growing and investing in our innovative solutions, despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the current industry conditions and our visibility, we are reiterating our full-year 2020 revenue guidance range of $35 million to $38 million."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the second quarter were $9.2 million, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss for the second quarter decreased to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the period is $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or loss of $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.   
  • As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66 million and no debt.

Earnings Conference Call

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-888-407-2553

From other locations: +972-3-918-0610

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available on RADCOM's website later the same day.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," "predict," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its investment in technology and R&D,  the expected transition to and roll out of 5G networks and other market trends, the Company's market position, potential growth,  the potential in the RADCOM ACE product, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19, and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

 

 

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)




Three months ended


Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenues

$               9,159


$            8,546


$        17,487


$        14,592

Cost of revenues

2,143


2,154


5,252


3,991

Gross profit

7,016


6,392


12,235


10,601

Research and development, gross

4,710


4,577


9,500


9,222

Less - royalty-bearing participation

572


412


572


816

Research and development, net

4,138


4,165


8,928


8,406

Sales and marketing

2,281


2,617


4,734


5,063

General and administrative

906


850


1,929


1,647

Total operating expenses

7,325


7,632


15,591


15,116

Operating loss

(309)


(1,240)


(3,356)


(4,515)

Financial income, net

150


341


320


481

Loss before taxes on income

(159)


(899)


(3,036)


(4,034)

Taxes on income

(21)


(37)


(53)


(46)









Net loss

$                (180)


$            (936)


$        (3,089)


$        (4,080)









Basic and diluted net loss per

$               (0.01)


$           (0.07)


$          (0.22)


$          (0.30)

ordinary share


13,930,021


13,762,795


13,902,927


13,756,198

Weighted average number of  

 ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

 

 

 

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)




Three months ended 


Six months ended


June 30,               


June 30,               


2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP gross profit                                                                                                                                           

$           7,016


$           6,392


$        12,235


$        10,601

Stock-based compensation

14


66


42


95

Non-GAAP gross profit

$           7,030


$           6,458


$        12,277


$        10,696

 

GAAP research and development, net

$           4,138


$           4,165


$          8,928


$          8,406

Stock-based compensation

251


179


418


357

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$           3,887


$           3,986


$          8,510


$          8,049

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$           2,281


$           2,617


$          4,734


$          5,063

Stock-based compensation

44


184


187


330

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$           2,237


$           2,433


$          4,547


$          4,733

 

GAAP general and administrative

$              906


$              850


$          1,929


$          1,647

Stock-based compensation

102


96


287


183

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$              804


$              754


$          1,642


$          1,464

 

GAAP total operating expenses

$           7,325


$           7,632


$        15,591


$        15,116

Stock-based compensation

397


459


892


870

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$           6,928


$           7,173


$        14,699


$        14,246

 

GAAP operating loss

$        (309)


$        (1,240)


$       (3,356)


$       (4,515)

Stock-based compensation

411


525


934


965

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$           102


$           (715)


$       (2,422)


$       (3,550)

 

GAAP loss before taxes on income

$           (159)


$           (899)


$       (3,036)


$       (4,034)

Stock-based compensation

411


525


934


965

Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income

$           252


$           (374)


$       (2,102)


$       (3,069)

 

GAAP net loss

$           (180)


$           (936)


$       (3,089)


$       (4,080)

Stock-based compensation

411


525


934


965

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$           231


$           (411)


$       (2,155)


$       (3,115)

 

GAAP net loss per diluted share

$          (0.01)


$          (0.07)


$         (0.22)


$         (0.30)

Stock-based compensation

0.03


0.04


0.07


0.07

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$          0.02


$          (0.03)


$        (0.15)


$        (0.23)

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

14,329,385


13,762,795


13,902,927


13,756,198

 

 

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)














As of


As of


June 30,


December 31,

2020

2019


(unaudited)


(audited)

Current Assets




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                8,234


$                6,201

     Short-term bank deposits

57,779


63,080

     Trade receivables, net

12,109


11,039

     Inventories 

742


1,356

     Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,353


1,536


80,217


83,212

Total Current Assets





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,356


3,365

Other long-term receivables

1,695


2,314

Property and equipment, net

1,543


1,669

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,064


5,842


11,658


13,190

Total  Non-Current Assets





Total Assets

$              91,875


$              96,402





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities 




       Trade payables 

$                  1,951


$                  2,452

    Deferred revenues and advances from customers

840


828

       Employee and payroll accruals 

3,767


4,132

    Operating lease liabilities

1,173


1,263

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

3,594


4,050


11,325


12,725

Total Current Liabilities





Non-Current Liabilities 




    Deferred revenues

75


100

    Accrued severance pay        

4,025


3,904

    Operating lease liabilities

4,213


4,967

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

523


836


8,836


9,807

Total  Non-Current Liabilities





Total Liabilities

$                 20,161


$                 22,532





Shareholders' Equity 




     Share capital 

$                     655


$                     648

     Additional paid-in capital

138,896


137,969

        Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-2,635


-2,634

     Accumulated deficit

-65,202


-62,113





Total Shareholders' Equity

71,714


73,870


$                 91,875


$                 96,402

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

For all investor inquiries, please contact: 
 Investor Relations:
 Miri Segal 
MS-IR LLC 
917-607-8654 
msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:
Amir Hai
CFO
+972-77-774-5011
amir.hai@radcom.com

  

 

