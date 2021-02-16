REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for light sources and displays, announces that it will give virtual product demonstrations at the first Photonics West Digital Forum. Exhibiting in the Photonics West Marketplace, Radiant will show award-winning optics that enable manufacturers to increase speed and efficiency for evaluating unique light-emitting devices, from near-infrared light sources used for sensing applications to displays viewed through augmented reality (AR) smartglasses. The Photonics West Digital Forum and Marketplace will be available to access 24 hours a day online from March 6-11, 2021.
The application of light has diversified the way users interface with their devices, and how devices interface with their environments. Near-infrared light enables autonomous vehicles to sense their surroundings; it can unobtrusively illuminate environments for infrared cameras to detect objects and their positions; it can track a user's eye movements within AR and VR headsets; it can unlock smart devices using reflected light to interpret three-dimensional facial features. Measuring light sources like near-IR LEDs and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) ensures the performance of these systems and compliance with eye safety requirements. However, modeling the three-dimensional output of a light source for accurate evaluation has historically relied on large, complex, and expensive goniometric systems, or limited data captured by casting a light source on a two-dimensional wall or screen.
Recognized for innovation in test and measurement of near-IR light sources, Radiant's NIR (Near-Infrared) Intensity Lens enables extremely efficient, direct, three-dimensional near-IR light source measurement without expensive components or moving parts. Winner of the 2019 Laser Focus World Innovators Award (Gold), the NIR Intensity Lens reduces hours of goniometric measurement to a matter of seconds for a comprehensive light source evaluation, applying Fourier optics and high-resolution imaging to capture the angular light source distribution to ±70° in a single image. This, combined with complementary test automation software (TT-NIRI™), enables rapid evaluation of the light source intensity, uniformity, scope, shape, and pattern as emitted in angular space, the same way these sources are used in sensing applications from facial recognition to eye tracking to lidar. Visitors of the Photonics West Marketplace will have the opportunity to learn more about the NIR Intensity Lens from Radiant's exhibit page, including a video introduction to the complete product solution.
Another award-winning optical solution from Radiant, the AR/VR Lens (2018 Laser Focus World, Innovators Award, Gold) will be demonstrated during the Photonics West Marketplace in a virtual product demo of waveguide display evaluation within Vuzix Blade® AR smartglasses. The quality of displays within the context of an AR headsets is determined by the holistic visual experience, impacted by display quality, optical design, and the viewing conditions of the wearer. As part of its virtual product demo, Radiant will show how a front-located aperture in its AR/VR Lens enables display testing under the same conditions as the display is viewed by the user through the headset, capturing up to a 120° horizontal, 80° vertical field of view. The AR/VR Lens is an integrated camera, lens, and software (TT-ARVR™) solution that enables seamless deployment for production-level testing.
Visitors of the Photonics West Marketplace will have the opportunity to view these products and other demonstrations of Radiant's automated visual inspection systems for light sources and displays. Members of Radiant's global staff will be online and available from Radiant's exhibit page in the Marketplace during the virtual event for live one-on-one chat, file sharing, and video conferencing to answer questions about metrology using scientific imaging, specialized optics, and software packages.
The Photonics West Marketplace is free to attend and can be joined from anywhere in the world during the event dates, March 6-11. To register for the Marketplace or learn more about Photonics West Digital Forum online events and technical sessions, visit https://spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/photonics-west.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
Media Contact
Shaina Warner, Radiant Vision Systems, 425-284-0587, Shaina.Warner@RadiantVS.com
SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems