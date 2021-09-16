REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of scientific light measurement systems for automotive and other industries, announces that it will give a presentation at the Automotive Lighting Online Conference, a Business Conference Facilitation (BCF) event held virtually on September 23 from 9:00-11:30 A.M. Eastern Time (15:00-17:30 Central Europe Time). Matt Scholz, Automotive Business Leader at Radiant, will present "Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and the Role of Near-Infrared Light" from 10:00-10:25 A.M. ET (16:00-16:25 CET) during the live web broadcast.
The Automotive Lighting Online Conference provides an accessible virtual platform that brings together top manufacturers and researchers in the automotive industry to share their knowledge regarding new strategies in vehicle lighting and opportunities for future development. This year, the conference features speakers from Nolden Cars & Concepts GmbH, IHS Market, TOFAS, and Radiant Vision Systems. Presentations will address topics ranging from rugged lighting systems for defense vehicles to design opportunities that utilize ambient lighting for vehicle interiors.
During Radiant's presentation, Matt Scholz will discuss rapidly developing in-vehicle sensing applications that utilize near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths of light to detect and monitor vehicle occupants for improved safety. Scholz will focus his presentation on driver monitoring, a segment of in-vehicle sensing that is applied to ensure driver alertness by tracking driver presence, position, and gaze. In today's automotive integrations, DMS technology is largely light-based, relying on NIR light reflected from objects in the vehicle to provide information for NIR sensors. NIR light is chosen for most DMS applications because it is invisible to the human eye and therefore does not irritate or distract the driver when cast into the face.
NIR light is emitted by either LEDs or lasers (primarily, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, or VCSELs), which have distinct differences in spot size, range, temperature stability, coherence, cost, and complexity to integrate. Based on these and other qualities, each source offers advantages and disadvantages when applied for different sensing objectives. For example, LEDs may be used to provide illumination for imaging with cameras, while lasers enable three-dimensional depth and shape sensing (i.e., for facial recognition) via structured light.
The unique qualities that make NIR LEDs and VCSELs ideal for a particular sensing application must be measured to ensure the intended performance of the overall DMS. During his presentation, Scholz will discuss light source measurement methods that are applied to evaluate the performance of NIR LEDs and lasers for their given roles. Scholz will give examples from Radiant's scientific imaging solutions and software, and will pose considerations for choosing equipment for different light source geometries and measurement scenarios. Directly following his presentation, Scholz will lead a live audience Q&A session and will later join a panel with all four presenters at the end of the conference (11:00 A.M. ET; 17:00 CET) to discuss automotive lighting trends.
Presenter Matt Scholz leads global activity in support of the automotive industry at Radiant Vision Systems. Scholz brings over 10 years of experience working on automotive metrology applications. He has a fundamental understanding of the need for performance and quality control across displays, illuminated components, and sensing systems, and has led projects at all levels of the automotive supply chain. Scholz shares his expertise in measurement by providing a consultative approach to system integration, partnering with manufacturers to build solutions that ensure their success.
The Automotive Lighting Online Conference program and registration information are available at: https://lp.bcf-events.com/automotive-lighting-online-conference. For more information about Radiant, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
Media Contact
Shaina Warner, Radiant Vision Systems, 425-284-0587, Shaina.Warner@RadiantVS.com
SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems