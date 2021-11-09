Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

  • Revenues increased to a record $286.1 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, up $110.2 million or 62.6%, compared to revenues of $175.9 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net revenues, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $64.9 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, up $18.9 million or 41.1%, compared to net revenues of $46.0 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. increased to a record $7.1 million, or $0.14 per basic and fully diluted share, up $4.0 million or 129.0% compared to $3.1 million, or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $10.6 million, or $0.21 per basic and fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, up $4.1 million or 63.1%, compared to adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $14.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, up $5.3 million or 57.6%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net revenues), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record 22.4% for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, up 230 basis points, compared to Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1% for the comparable prior year period.

CEO Bohn Crain comments on results

"We are very pleased to continue our trend and report another quarter of record financial results for the September quarter," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "We posted record revenues of $286.1 million, up $110.2 million or 62.6%; record net revenues of $64.9 million, up $18.9 million or 41.1%, record net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.1 million, up $4.0 million or 129.0%; record adjusted net income of $10.6 million, up $4.1 million or 63.1%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million, up $5.3 million or 57.6%. In addition, we also saw improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin, which increased 230 basis points to a record 22.4% up from 20.1% for the comparable prior year period. These results reflect the benefit of our scalable non-asset based business model, diversity of our service offerings, and our ability to quickly respond to changing market dynamics. Not only are we continuing to see solid recovery in our legacy business, but we are winning meaningful new business across the platform - in the U.S. and in Canada. In addition, we continue to deliver these record results while continuing to maintain very low leverage on our balance sheet."

Mr. Crain continued, "As we have previously discussed, we also believe that our current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's intrinsic value or long-term growth prospects, particularly given our unlevered balance sheet, and therefore represents an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders. Although we always have a fairly narrow trading window in our first fiscal quarter given the timing of our 10-K filings, we were able to continue our stock buy-back efforts and purchased approximately $1.7 million of our stock during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

We remain encouraged by our continued strong financial performance and the fact that we have now reported a record $54.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to continue to support existing and new customers in what is proving to be a persistent, capacity constrained market. Hopefully our continued strong performance and strong balance sheet will begin to register with investors as we remain optimistic about our prospects and opportunities to continue to deliver profitable growth. In the months ahead, we expect to continue to be active in our stock buy-back activities and look forward to re-activating our acquisition efforts as the opportunity presents itself."

First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 – Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.1 million on $286.1 million of revenues, or $0.14 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.1 million on $175.9 million of revenues, or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $10.6 million, or $0.21 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $14.5 million, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this announcement. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain of our larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







September 30,





June 30,



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



2021





2021







(unaudited)









ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

9,477





$

13,696



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,569 and $1,489, respectively





143,622







117,349



Contract assets





32,625







27,753



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





22,463







17,512



Total current assets





208,187







176,310

















Property, technology, and equipment, net





23,600







24,151

















Goodwill





72,091







72,582



Intangible assets, net





38,549







41,404



Operating lease right-of-use assets





36,382







39,022



Deposits and other assets





4,265







3,772



Total other long-term assets





151,287







156,780



Total assets



$

383,074





$

357,241

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

98,374





$

87,941



Operating partner commissions payable





15,645







13,779



Accrued expenses





7,162







6,801



Income tax payable





134







2,713



Current portion of notes payable





4,419







4,446



Current portion of operating lease liability





7,266







6,989



Current portion of finance lease liability





722







743



Current portion of contingent consideration





2,600







2,600



Other current liabilities





347







345



Total current liabilities





136,669







126,357

















Notes payable, net of current portion





37,690







24,000



Operating lease liability, net of current portion





32,578







34,899



Finance lease liability, net of current portion





1,635







1,809



Contingent consideration, net of current portion





4,663







4,663



Deferred income taxes





3,814







4,021



Other long-term liabilities





39







89



Total long-term liabilities





80,419







69,481



Total liabilities





217,088







195,838

















Equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,969,374 and 50,832,205

    shares issued, and 49,812,664 and 49,930,389 shares outstanding, respectively





32







32



Additional paid-in capital





104,360







104,228



Treasury stock, at cost, 1,156,710 and 901,816 shares, respectively





(6,333)







(4,658)



Retained earnings





67,446







60,367



Accumulated other comprehensive income





102







1,141



Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity





165,607







161,110



Non-controlling interest





379







293



Total equity





165,986







161,403



Total liabilities and equity



$

383,074





$

357,241



 

 

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income







Three Months Ended September 30,



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



2021





2020



Revenues



$

286,115





$

175,877

















Operating expenses:













Cost of transportation and other services





221,233







129,911



Operating partner commissions





28,465







18,589



Personnel costs





15,616







12,777



Selling, general and administrative expenses





6,790







5,654



Depreciation and amortization





4,252







4,159



Total operating expenses





276,356







171,090

















Income from operations





9,759







4,787

















Other income (expense):













Interest income





3







9



Interest expense





(609)







(580)



Foreign currency transaction gain





271







21



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts





(46)







(21)



Other





16







91



Total other expense





(365)







(480)

















Income before income taxes





9,394







4,307

















Income tax expense





(2,229)







(1,078)

















Net income





7,165







3,229



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest





(86)







(141)

















Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.



$

7,079





$

3,088

















Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation loss





(1,039)







(1,996)



Comprehensive income



$

6,126





$

1,233

















Income per share:













Basic and Diluted



$

0.14





$

0.06

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic





49,921,061







49,578,590



Diluted





51,116,478







50,925,387



 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure)



2021





2020



Total revenues



$

286,115





$

175,877



Cost of transportation and other services





221,233







129,911

















Net revenues



$

64,882





$

45,966



Net margin





22.7

%





26.1

%





(In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA



2021





2020



Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.



$

7,079





$

3,088



Income tax expense





2,229







1,078



Depreciation and amortization





4,252







4,159



Net interest expense





606







571

















EBITDA





14,166







8,896

















Share-based compensation





350







144



Acquisition related costs





99







34



Litigation costs





154







152



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts





46







21



Foreign currency transaction gain





(271)







(21)

















Adjusted EBITDA



$

14,544





$

9,226



Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)





22.4

%





20.1

%





(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income



2021





2020



GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.



$

7,079





$

3,088



Adjustments to net income:













Income tax expense





2,229







1,078



Depreciation and amortization





4,252







4,159



Acquisition related costs





99







34



Litigation costs





154







152



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts





46







21



Amortization of debt issuance costs





127







104

















Adjusted net income before income taxes





13,986







8,636

















Provision for income taxes at 24.5%





(3,427)







(2,116)

















Adjusted net income



$

10,559





$

6,520

















Adjusted net income per common share:













Basic



$

0.21





$

0.13



Diluted



$

0.21





$

0.13

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic





49,921,061







49,578,590



Diluted





51,116,478







50,925,387



 

(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA:

Three months

ended

September 30,

2021





Three months

ended

June 30,

2021





Three months

ended

March 31,

2021





Three months

ended

December 31,

2020





Twelve months

ended

September 30,

 2021



Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

7,079





$

11,059





$

4,984





$

3,812





$

26,934



Income tax expense



2,229







2,440







976







1,402







7,047



Depreciation and amortization



4,252







4,224







4,174







4,085







16,735



Net interest expense



606







627







608







725







2,566

































EBITDA



14,166







18,350







10,742







10,024







53,282

































Share-based compensation



350







297







303







327







1,277



Change in fair value of contingent consideration















2,500







1,850







4,350



Acquisition related costs



99







7













1







107



Litigation costs



154







102







256







26







538



Gain on litigation settlement, net









(25)



















(25)



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



46







(48)







512







109







619



Gain on forgiveness of debt









(4,573)







(1,414)













(5,987)



Foreign exchange loss (gain)



(271)







31







(14)







193







(61)

































Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,544





$

14,141





$

12,885





$

12,530





$

54,100



 

 

 

 

