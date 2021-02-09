BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
- Revenues reported at $218.8 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $201.9 million for the comparable prior year period.
- Net revenues, a non-GAAP financial measure, reported at $55.3 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net revenues of $56.0 million for the comparable prior year period.
- Net income reported at $3.8 million, or $0.08 per basic and $0.07 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
- Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, reported at $8.6 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and $0.12 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, reported at $12.5 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million for the comparable prior year period.
CEO Bohn Crain comments on results
"We are very pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results as we navigate through this unique environment," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "We reported revenues of $218.8 million and net revenues of $55.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Top-line revenue continues to show encouraging growth. However, even more encouraging is that, through a number of cost-saving and other strategic initiatives, we were able to show growth on our bottom line, both domestically and in Canada, even though our net revenues were down slightly. Most notably, Radiant Canada continues to perform well. As well, our Clipper brokerage business in Chicago, which is now trending towards what we believe is its true growth potential. We have been able to achieve growth, continue to report solid financial results, while maintaining very low leverage on our balance sheet. We are continuing to see slow and steady improvement across many industry verticals that we serve, as we've worked through a challenging environment with continued broad-based tightening of capacity."
Mr. Crain continued, "We have learned through this pandemic that our non-asset based variable cost model enables us to maintain profitable growth, while caring for and supporting the needs of our many employees, operating partners and customers. We are also proud to have supported COVID relief and humanitarian efforts within both the private and governmental sectors. Our overall results have been positively influenced by tightening capacity and positive demand trends within a number of the business sectors that we service. These demand trends have produced positive results that more than outweigh the headwinds that are still being experienced in some of the sectors that continue to be challenged by COVID, such as in the retail, hospitality, travel, and trade show sectors. With the diversity of our customers, the strength of our balance sheet, the commitment of our employees, and the eventual recovery of the business sectors that have been most adversely effected by COVID, we are optimistic about the trajectory of the economy and the opportunities that it will present for Radiant. In the months ahead, we will continue to closely monitor how we and the economy are progressing and look forward to re-engaging in acquisition opportunities and/or our stock buy-back activities as the opportunities present themselves."
Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 – Financial Results
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $3.8 million on $218.8 million of revenues, or $0.08 per basic and $0.07 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported net income of $2.6 million on $201.9 million of revenues, or $0.05 per basic and fully diluted share.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $8.6 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and $0.12 per fully diluted share.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, compared to $9.4 million for the comparable prior year period.
Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 – Financial Results
For the six months ended December 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $6.9 million on $394.7 million of revenues, or $0.14 per basic and fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported net income of $5.8 million on $402.5 million of revenues, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share.
For the six months ended December 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $15.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and $0.30 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $12.8 million or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per fully diluted share.
For the six months ended December 31, 2020, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $21.8 million, compared to $19.1 million for the comparable prior year period.
About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this announcement. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain of our larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2020
2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,269
$
34,841
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,668 and $1,990, respectively
97,893
71,838
Contract assets
21,651
16,312
Income tax receivable
—
780
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,974
16,817
Total current assets
146,787
140,588
Property, technology, and equipment, net
20,760
18,712
Goodwill
72,006
72,199
Intangible assets, net
46,048
51,192
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,132
12,580
Deposits and other assets
4,475
4,769
Total other long-term assets
132,661
140,740
Total assets
$
300,208
$
300,040
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
76,620
$
65,003
Operating partner commissions payable
13,519
9,131
Accrued expenses
6,618
6,538
Income tax payable
384
—
Current portion of notes payable
4,188
3,800
Current portion of operating lease liability
5,141
6,121
Current portion of finance lease liability
719
688
Current portion of contingent consideration
3,062
2,127
Other current liabilities
343
308
Total current liabilities
110,594
93,716
Notes payable, net of current portion
26,822
48,091
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
5,555
7,192
Finance lease liability, net of current portion
2,143
2,476
Contingent consideration, net of current portion
2,701
2,813
Deferred income taxes
7,058
7,484
Other long-term liabilities
99
93
Total long-term liabilities
44,378
68,149
Total liabilities
154,972
161,865
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,599,912 and 50,188,486
shares issued, and 49,967,065 and 49,555,639 shares outstanding, respectively
32
32
Additional paid-in capital
103,422
102,214
Treasury stock, at cost, 632,847 shares
(2,749)
(2,749)
Retained earnings
44,324
37,424
Accumulated other comprehensive income
51
445
Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity
145,080
137,366
Non-controlling interest
156
809
Total equity
145,236
138,175
Total liabilities and equity
$
300,208
$
300,040
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
218,805
$
201,927
$
394,682
$
402,470
Operating expenses:
Cost of transportation and other services
163,504
145,969
293,416
290,979
Operating partner commissions
24,036
25,370
42,625
49,548
Personnel costs
13,735
15,227
26,512
30,074
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,568
6,680
11,224
14,343
Depreciation and amortization
4,085
4,095
8,243
8,132
Transition, lease termination, and other costs
—
337
—
328
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,850
33
1,850
48
Total operating expenses
212,778
197,711
383,870
393,452
Income from operations
6,027
4,216
10,812
9,018
Other income (expense):
Interest income
3
18
12
33
Interest expense
(728)
(612)
(1,308)
(1,319)
Foreign currency transaction loss
(193)
(25)
(172)
(48)
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
(110)
—
(130)
—
Other
291
44
382
75
Total other expense
(737)
(575)
(1,216)
(1,259)
Income before income taxes
5,290
3,641
9,596
7,759
Income tax expense
(1,402)
(961)
(2,479)
(1,748)
Net income
3,888
2,680
7,117
6,011
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(76)
(93)
(217)
(189)
Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
3,812
$
2,587
$
6,900
$
5,822
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
1,602
(148)
(394)
(34)
Comprehensive income
$
5,490
$
2,532
$
6,723
$
5,977
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
0.14
$
0.12
Diluted
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.14
$
0.11
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
49,815,191
49,760,844
49,696,891
49,711,692
Diluted
51,115,524
51,395,063
51,020,456
51,411,538
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income
to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(unaudited)
As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, and change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts.
We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, MM&D start-up costs and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
$
218,805
$
201,927
$
394,682
$
402,470
Cost of transportation and other services
163,504
145,969
293,416
290,979
Net revenues
$
55,301
$
55,958
$
101,266
$
111,491
Net margin
25.3
%
27.7
%
25.7
%
27.7
%
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
3,812
$
2,587
$
6,900
$
5,822
Income tax expense
1,402
961
2,479
1,748
Depreciation and amortization
4,085
4,095
8,243
8,132
Net interest expense
725
594
1,296
1,286
EBITDA
10,024
8,237
18,918
16,988
Share-based compensation
327
467
471
897
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,850
33
1,850
48
Acquisition related costs
1
27
35
312
Litigation costs
26
248
177
432
Transition, lease termination, and other costs
—
337
—
328
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
110
—
130
—
Foreign currency transaction loss
193
25
172
48
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,531
$
9,374
$
21,753
$
19,053
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)
22.7
%
16.8
%
21.5
%
17.1
%
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
3,812
$
2,587
$
6,900
$
5,822
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax expense
1,402
961
2,479
1,748
Depreciation and amortization
4,085
4,095
8,243
8,132
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,850
33
1,850
48
Acquisition related costs
1
27
35
312
Litigation costs
26
248
177
432
Transition, lease termination, and other costs
—
337
—
328
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
110
—
130
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs
160
54
264
108
Adjusted net income before income taxes
11,446
8,342
20,078
16,930
Provision for income taxes at 24.5%
(2,804)
(2,044)
(4,919)
(4,148)
Adjusted net income
$
8,642
$
6,298
$
15,159
$
12,782
Adjusted net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.13
$
0.31
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.25
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
49,815,191
49,760,844
49,696,891
49,711,692
Diluted
51,115,524
51,395,063
51,020,456
51,411,538
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-announces-results-for-the-second-fiscal-quarter-ended-december-31-2020-301225093.html
