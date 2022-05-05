Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press.  Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details







Date/Time: 

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern





DIAL-IN:     

US (844) 369-8770; Intl. (862) 298-0840





REPLAY:     

May 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern



US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331                        



Replay ID number: 45505

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/45505.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company providing a full suite of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions through a network of Radiant and agent -owned offices located throughout North America and other key global markets.  Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers around the world

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-third-fiscal-quarter-ended-march-31-2022-301540399.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.