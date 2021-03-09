REDMOND, Wash., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for light sources and displays, announces that it will host a webinar with IEEE GlobalSpec (Engineering 360) to present emerging applications for in-vehicle sensing, particularly the applications of near-infrared light for driver and occupant monitoring systems (DMS and OMS). "In-Vehicle Sensing: Using Near-Infrared Light for Driver and Occupant Monitoring" will be broadcast Tuesday March 23, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (8:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)). The broadcast includes a 45-minute presentation followed by a live audience question-and-answer session with Radiant Automotive Business Leader, Matt Scholz.
Near-infrared (NIR) light provides one of the leading methods of remote sensing in the vehicle. These invisible wavelengths are cast into the cabin to provide illumination for IR cameras, enabling unobtrusive detection of objects and their characteristics. Sophisticated image analysis functions enable sensing systems to gauge driver or occupant presence, alertness, focus, and attention from two-dimensional images. The use of near-IR LEDs and lasers for stereoscopic vision, time-of-flight (TOF) functions, and structured light patterns further enables three-dimensional depth and shape sensing for identification and personalization.
New regulations in both Europe and the United States are advancing the automotive market toward interior sensing. The European Union mandated that DMS and other safety systems be integrated into all new vehicles by 2022, with rewards given by European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) for vehicles that include Child Presence Detection—systems that monitor children left unattended in the car—as a standard feature. Requirements of the United States "Stay Aware for Everyone" (SAFE) Act of 2020 are soon to follow. Automakers and suppliers are under pressure to implement sensing technologies quickly and effectively, with the role and performance of NIR light sources gaining new significance within the vehicle.
During his webinar presentation, Matt Scholz will discuss the latest developments and commercial integrations of in-vehicle sensing, which rely on NIR light and other methods for DMS and OMS. Scholz will introduce the two primary NIR light sources—LEDs and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs)—and compare their specific uses, benefits, and performance considerations for sensing. In particular, he will address the importance of light source measurement and methods for optimizing measurement accuracy and speed using new radiometric imaging solutions and software. With examples from the Radiant Vision Systems test and measurement portfolio, Scholz will demonstrate how direct measurement of NIR sources is improved through imaging and specialized optics, allowing manufacturers to measure any light source type and emission geometry in angular space to ensure accurate levels of intensity as well as intended distribution patterns.
Scholz has over a decade of experience working in automotive metrology applications, with a fundamental understanding of the growing challenges in the industry. Working with engineering, development, and applications teams at Radiant Vision Systems, Scholz helps equip automotive manufacturers with complete turnkey solutions to meet the increased performance and quality demands for lighting, displays, and illuminated components. Scholz has led projects at all levels of the automotive supply chain, from Tier 1, 2, and 3 vendors to major OEMs worldwide.
