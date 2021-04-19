ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radius Technologies, the pioneer in creating custom designed sizing apps that seamlessly integrate with a jewelry company's brand, announced today that two new features have been added to its PerfectFit® technology. In addition to accurately providing a customer's ring size to 1/8th of a size in seconds from a domestic or international jewelry retailer's existing online or mobile store, e-tailers will now benefit from new advanced analytics and Apple App Clips for a more seamless integration for customers.
"The pandemic is rapidly changing the retail environment and we're continuing to innovate to meet the needs of e-tailers who have substantially reduced customer traffic at their brick-and-mortar locations," said Keith Foust, President of Radius Technologies. "Companies such as Herff Jones, Hitched and Manly Brands use our technology to remove barriers to purchase and help their customers complete the virtual design experience. Shoppers are able to find their accurate ring size quickly and easily from a mobile device and enjoy a fully customized user experience that matches a brand's essence. Most notably, the user experience has been greatly improved with the addition of Apple App Clips that allows people to measure their finger size directly from an e-tailers mobile site," concluded Foust.
For jewelry e-tailers, there are numerous convenience and cost advantages to implementing PerfectFit® technology. Compatible with iOS, it substantially improves the customer's experience when shopping, provides confidence when buying, and converts online browsers into buyers. It has the ability to handle international conversion specifications and delivers an exact ring size measurement as precise as 1/8th of a size. It also eliminates the need for printing paper sizers and the expense of mailing plastic ring sizers, which are typical methods of at-home ring finger sizing.
"We're pleased our PerfectFit® technology has been well received by consumers with more than 500,000 downloads of the app," said John Shea, CIO of Radius Technologies. "Users appreciate the fast, accurate measurements delivered within seconds with zero service delays. In addition, e-tailers benefit from our newly improved advanced analytics giving them better insight to assist with targeted marketing initiatives. We're continually staying ahead of emerging hardware technologies and delivering innovative solutions that benefit both e-tailers and consumers."
About Radius Technologies Inc
Founded in 2018, Atlanta, Georgia-based Radius Technologies benefits e-tailers located nationwide and worldwide with more than 30 years of practical consumer facing jewelry experience coupled with pioneering technology. Its solutions streamline the path to purchase, provide seamless e-commerce integration, reduce returns, and give its clients' customers the confidence that they are ordering the correct size jewelry with PerfectFit®.
