NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), completed 15 installations of ProtonPACS in the second quarter of 2021.
This quarter, ProtonPACS went live at two cancer centers in California, an MRI facility in Arizona, an ambulatory surgery center in Arizona and a large foot and ankle clinic in Ohio, among several other medical facilities in the U.S.
With offices in San Diego and Fresno, California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence is the largest, full-service private oncology and hematology practice in the state. The practice was struggling with an outdated PACS system and a cumbersome imaging workflow, requiring multiple systems and manual processes that did not integrate efficiently. After researching vendors for several years, they chose ProtonPACS from Radsource and went live with the installation in the second quarter of 2021.
"I believe we made the right decision for our practice, without a doubt," says Tracy Gilster, Imaging Manager at California Cancer Associates. "Every time we have a question, the implementations team has quickly provided an answer and then helped us create a smooth and efficient workflow. Overall, working with Radsource has been a winning experience with a fantastic team."
About Radsource
Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.
