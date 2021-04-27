NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), completed 7 installations of ProtonPACS for both new customers as well as expansions for existing customers in the first quarter of 2021.
In Q1, Radsource installed ProtonPACS at a neurosurgery center in Tennessee, a blood and cancer center in Georgia, a non-profit medical center in Arkansas and an imaging center in California, among other healthcare facilities across the U.S.
Washington Regional Medical Center is a critical access hospital serving eastern North Carolina. After experiencing a PACS crash in 2012 that resulted in the loss of 4 years' worth of patient images, secure backup and access to patient images was a top concern – and one of the reasons WRMC selected ProtonPACS.
"With ProtonPACS, we now have the security of knowing that we have both the on-site server and Cloud backup, so if anything happens, we can still access patient images," says Sandra Lyle, director of radiology at WRMC. "The Radsource team has been great to work with and we made an incredibly smooth transition to the new PACS, even in the middle of the pandemic. Our IT department was very impressed, and we are happy with everything."
About Radsource
Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.
