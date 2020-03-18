RADWIN and WAV Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement

MAHWAH, New Jersey and AURORA, Illinois, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband product solutions provider, and WAV Inc., a United States' premier Value Added Distributor of wireless and networking technologies, today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement. WAV will offer RADWIN's extensive portfolio of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point wireless broadband, including RADWIN's world leading JET AIR, PRO and DUO beamforming solutions and OSS tools to its extensive base of services providers and channel customers.
"This partnership leverages RADWIN's wireless broadband technology and WAV's well-established market presence to deliver cutting-edge, innovative fixed wireless solutions and excellent logistics, engineering and tower staging services," said Norm Dumbroff, WAV's President. "RADWIN's upcoming TV Whitespace (TVWS) solution will also be a natural fit for our organization as we continue to see support from the FCC to leverage this frequency in wireless environments."
Reinhard Florin, General Manager US & Canada: "We are proud to add WAV to our select network of global partners. Through this partnership RADWIN can amplify its reach across the U.S. and fulfill the needs of service providers and vertical markets, addressing their mission-critical fixed, nomadic and mobile wireless broadband connectivity needs. With our solutions and WAV's strength of distribution and technical expertise, end-customers can create and maintain a true competitive advantage in their markets."
About RADWIN
RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS.
Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.
Visit: www.radwin.com
About WAV
WAV, Inc. is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work".
Visit: www.wavonline.com
RADWIN Sales
HQ: +972-3-769-2820
Email: sales@radwin.com
Media Contact
Amanda Azran
Tel: +972-3-766-2904
Email: pr@radwin.com
WAV Sales & Media Contact
Zach Hubeck
Tel: (630) 818-1003
Email: zachh@wavonline.com