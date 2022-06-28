Raffel to announce plans to seek U.S. government investigations of Chinese furniture manufacturer, Man Wah, after Man Wah loses over $100 million verdict for theft of Raffel's patented multi-functional lighted cupholder

Investigations could lead to exclusion orders of Man Wah products for "unfair competition" and recall of all Man Wah "knock offs" of Raffel cupholders due to known, reported consumer dangers

GERMANTOWN, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Thursday, June 30, 2022

             1 PM EST

DIAL IN: 800-274-7083

CONFERENCE ID: 93622

WHO:

  • Paul Stangl, Executive Chairman, Innovative Motion Technologies (Parent Company of Raffel Systems)



  • John C. Scheller, Lead Attorney for Trial Team of Winning Verdict, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Madison, WI.



  • Lanny Davis, Attorney, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC, To Discuss Sought U.S. Government Investigations of Man Wah for Proven Theft of Patented Products and Ongoing Risks to U.S. Consumers from Knock Offs

Media questions will be permitted following opening statements. Follow-up interviews will be available following the conclusion of the press conference.

Media Contact:

Lincoln Zweig

lzweig@dggpllc.com

(202) 906-0292

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raffel-systems-wisconsin-electronic-controls-innovator-to-hold-press-conference-301577164.html

SOURCE Raffel Systems

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.