NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the global Railway Fleet Management Market and it is expected to grow by USD 3.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.66% during the forecast period.
This report extensively covers railway fleet management market segmentations by the following:
- Communication technology - GNSS and cellular system
- Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
This report extensively covers railway fleet management market segmentations by the following:
Factors such as growth in the adoption of wireless technology in the railway industry, the growing need for operational competency, and the investments in new railway projects will drive the growth of the Railway Fleet Management Market during the forecasted period. However, the slow adoption rate among small fleet owners might hamper the market growth.
The growing adoption of cloud computing for streamlining fleet management operations is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the high cost of fleet management might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Download sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Railway Fleet Management Market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AT and T Inc.
- Bourque Logistics
- CLX Logistics LLC
- CRX SOFTWARE
- GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc.
- Geotab Inc.
- GMV Innovating Solutions SL
- HaslerRail AG
- KLS Logistics Services Inc.
- Masternaut Ltd.
- Nomad Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- Railcar Tracking Co.
- Railnova SA
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read our latest Sample Report.
GNSS will gain a major portion of the railway fleet management market during the forecast period. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is one such technology that is frequently employed in the railway business. Rapid urbanisation in developing economies, many GNSS benefits, and government measures to upgrade their satellite navigation systems are driving the adoption of GNSS in railway fleet management.
View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist railway fleet management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the railway fleet management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the railway fleet management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway fleet management market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Railway Fleet Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.43
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AT and T Inc., Bourque Logistics, CLX Logistics LLC, CRX SOFTWARE, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc., Geotab Inc., GMV Innovating Solutions SL, HaslerRail AG, KLS Logistics Services Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Nomad Technologies Holdings Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Railcar Tracking Co., Railnova SA, Ricardo Plc, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
