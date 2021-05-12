BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced today it was named to Training Industry and Selling Power's 2021 Top Sales Training Companies Lists.
Providing sales training solutions since 2002, RAIN Group was recognized for its innovative training and retention offerings, remarkable client results, and contributions to the sales training marketplace.
"There are hundreds of sales training providers around the world. It's an honor to have our firm recognized by both of these reputable organizations," shared Mike Schultz, president at RAIN Group. "We recently introduced a new learning architecture that we're very proud of and believe it will drive behavior change and results more than ever before. Traditional training often uses the instructor-led time to teach and then practice a concept. This model typically consumes a fair amount of live session time. We've found—with both live and virtual training—the opportunity exists to do much of the concept introduction and knowledge transfer before the training session. This allows the live session time to focus on application and coaching, helping sellers to quickly adopt and apply new skills."
In the last year, RAIN Group has not only introduced the new training system but also launched Virtual Selling Imperatives, a curriculum aimed at helping sellers succeed in the new sales environment. Additionally, the firm was one of the first to conduct a major study on virtual selling, and its report Virtual Selling Skills & Challenges received a Gold Stevie Award for Research Report of the Year. Complete findings were then released in the Amazon bestseller Virtual Selling: How to Build Relationships, Differentiate, and Win Sales Remotely.
As a global sales method company, RAIN Group's solutions span the sales process with specific methodologies around sales conversations, sales coaching, strategic account management, prospecting, sales negotiation, sales opportunity management, virtual selling, and sales productivity. Following the training, several clients have gone on to win Brandon Hall and Stevie Sales & Customer Service awards for results achieved.
Securing a spot on Selling Power's Top 25 list for the sixth consecutive year, providers were required to complete a comprehensive application and clients submitted surveys on their experience working with the training provider and the results achieved.
Earning a place on Training Industry's Top 20 list for the third straight year, providers were also required to complete an in-depth application. Selection to the list was based on breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served, ability to deliver training in learners' preferred modalities, the strength of clients and geographic reach, company size and growth potential, and industry visibility, innovation, and impact.
About RAIN Group
Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a Top 20 Sales Training Company that delivers award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement. The firm has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 75 countries significantly increase their sales results. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, office locations include Bogotá, Geneva, Johannesburg, London, Mumbai, Seoul, Sydney, and Toronto. To learn more, visit http://www.raingroup.com.
About Training Industry
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research, and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
About Selling Power
Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.
