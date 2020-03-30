PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading direct-to-consumer advertising agency, Rain the Growth Agency, is embarking on an exciting sponsorship for online interactive video series The Fab Lab With Crazy Aunt Lindsey. With the agency's support, the Fab Lab is launching new programming at a time where educational content is in high demand due to parents and children staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to national school closures and mandatory work from home efforts, the Fab Lab has launched a brand new live stream experience called The Fab Lab Digital Daycare™, featuring four hours of live daily "virtual childcare" in the form of supplementary educational programming for children K-5 including a science DIY, kids workout, snack ideas, storytime, and more.
The Fab Lab activities are designed to be done with the whole family to encourage bonding, good behavior, and great memories, but are easy and safe enough for slightly older kids to do on their own. The projects promise to be quick and inexpensive, using things that can easily be found in the kitchen, the bathroom, or garage. Every project is eco-friendly (reduce, reuse, recycle!) and yields a result that kids can both be proud of and use again and again as all of the science projects double as gifts, snacks, or home decor.
The Fab Lab hosted by Lindsey Murphy, known as "Crazy Aunt Lindsey" is one of YouTube's most beloved and longest-running kids science and STEM education-focused web series, celebrating its tenth year and fifth season online. The show turns everyday STEM concepts into easy DIY projects and crafts for children ages 6-12, with a mission to bring accessibility, inclusivity and representation to STEM.
"Now more than ever, it's critical that parents and children have access to high-quality, educational and entertaining content on a daily basis," said Michelle Cardinal, co-founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency. "With schools being closed and a lot of parents working from home, having a trusted place to turn to for streamable content to keep kids busy (and learning) is a huge relief. We're proud to be able to support Lindsey and this project in such a time of need."
Lindsey Murphy, creator of the Fab Lab, has been producing The Fab Lab out of Rain the Growth Agency's artist in residence program since Q4 of last year as the agency has provided mentorship and resources for production, generating awareness, driving traffic, and marketing support.
"I love my audience and this lightbulb pivot in format is truly a service to them," said Murphy. "When I was a babysitter back in the day, parents knew that come hell or high water, I would be there for them and their kids. The show has always been an extension of that. What Rain the Growth Agency has offered at this urgent time, makes it possible for thousands of parents, families, and support facilities to occupy little minds and bodies in a safe and engaging online space during our own mandatory office closures."
The Fab Lab's Digital Daycare™ is streaming Monday-Friday from 11AM-3PM PST / 2-6PM EST on Facebook.com/TheFabLabHQ with replays on their YouTube channel YouTube.com/TheFabLabHQ
In addition to video content, The Fab Lab also produces a daily email newsletter with replay and live links, recaps, recipes, announcements and more to support parents while staying at home with their children. Sign up at TheFabLab.com.
About Rain the Growth Agency
Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Humana, Mercari, 23andMe, Chewy, SimpliSafe, 1-800 CONTACTS, Consumer Cellular and LendingTree. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, the agency has grown to over 240 employees in four offices across the U.S.
