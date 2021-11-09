TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 1, 2021, Rainier Connect announced it has increased speeds on its Tacoma, WA network for all existing and new customers for no additional charge. Rainier Connect took over management of the previously City-owned Click! Network in April of 2020 and has made significant upgrades in the year and a half since the transition.
"We made a commitment to upgrade the network and bring the citizens of Tacoma and our customers, competitive speeds at competitive rates. As proof of that commitment, today we are upgrading the internet speeds of every cable modem customer on this network by at least 100%," said Brian Haynes, President and CEO of Rainier Connect.
The speed increases come at no additional cost and underscore the company's commitment to delivering some of the fastest speeds available in the region and offering the highest level of customer service to each of our business and residential customers.
Today, Rainier Connect offers Gigabit speeds to every home in our Tacoma service area. Speed increases will differ based on a customer's current speed package. Customers will experience incredible speed increases, network stability, and same great rates.
Customers on the 100 Mbps tier will now have speeds up to 1,000 Mbps or Gigabit service. New speeds are available to every home passed on the Tacoma network.
Other speed tier changes include:
- 10 Mbps increasing up to 55 Mbps
- 25 Mbps increasing up to 150 Mbps
- 50 Mbps increasing up to 250 Mbps
- 75 Mbps increasing up to 500 Mbps
- 100 Mbps increasing up to 1,000 Mbps
The maintenance for speed upgrades occurred at the end of October and customers may already be benefiting from the changes. Some customers may need to perform a power cycle (by unplugging both the modem and router for one minute and then plugging it back in) before the new speeds will be available in the home or business. If the customer has an older modem, they will need a DOCSIS 3.1 for full access to the new speeds
As part of this massive speed increase, the company has also increased all Tacoma area Students Connect and Lifeline speed to 55 Mbps.
Rainier Connect offers affordable high-speed internet, Stream TV, phone, and Boost networking services. Rainier Connect is a locally and family-owned business serving Tacoma, Puyallup, Eatonville, and Graham for over 100 years. For more information, visit http://www.RainierConnect.com.
