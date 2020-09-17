- The partnership will focus on producing and distributing long and short-form film & TV formats, audio podcasts, and Extended Reality (XR) content - With a stellar cast and crew, the titles in production currently include an untitled project, directed by GLAAD-award-nominated filmmaker Elegance Bratton; an untitled Raoni Metuktire project, edited by award-winning Eduardo Serrano; and 'The Dark Lady', based on the bestselling book 'Shakespeare's Dark Lady' by John Hudson - The content will also include a wide range of genre-bending podcasts currently under development - Other key names associated with the upcoming projects include director Earle Sebastian, and musicians Wynton Marsalis, Jon Batiste, Gilles Peterson, Jason Moran, Former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, and more