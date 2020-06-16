SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Rewards is pleased to welcome Dana Marineau, an award-winning marketing executive with deep expertise in brand positioning, marketing creativity and consumer loyalty, as chief marketing officer. Ms. Marineau will be responsible for strengthening Rakuten's consumer recognition as the leading cash back portal and launching new innovative shopper loyalty programs.
As a top executive at Credit Karma and Electronic Arts, Marineau built strong brands by challenging reigning creative norms and adding emotional components to brand relationships with consumers. Her commitment to positive leadership and groundbreaking creative work has consistently produced significant revenue growth, market-leading brands and recognition from the advertising community, including 11 Cannes Lions, 13 Effies and 11 Clios.
Most recently, Marineau was vice president of brand, creative and communications at Credit Karma where she rebuilt the company's position to become a champion for the financial progress of its 100 million members. Previously known for offering credit scores, Credit Karma transformed under her leadership into a personal finance platform offering consumer access to solutions for saving, taxes filing, personal loans, auto insurance and credit cards.
Prior to Credit Karma, Marineau was a marketing executive at Electronic Arts for more than 15 years, leading global advertising, design and creative for video game brands including FIFA, Madden NFL, Need for Speed and Battlefield. Some of her most notable achievements at Electronic Arts include an award-winning revitalization of the Madden NFL brand that added 2 million users; and leading EA Sports' evolution from a traditional consumer packaged goods orientation to an entertainment brand spanning physical and digital elements.
"We are thrilled to have a marketing executive of Dana's caliber join us in our mission to deliver new and rewarding experiences to our members," said Amit Patel, CEO at Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "Dana has a long history of fostering high-functioning teams and out-of-the-box marketing creativity that connects brands with a greater purpose. We look forward to collaborating with her to grow our membership community and deliver more value to our merchant partners."
"This is a rare opportunity to evolve a beloved brand that's rooted in optimism and puts members at the center of everything it does," said Dana Marineau, chief marketing officer at Rakuten Rewards. "Rakuten is well known for transforming the way people shop online. As shoppers become even more thoughtful about their spending and saving, it's more important than ever to help connect our 15 million members with remarkable Cash Back shopping experiences from Rakuten's established community of top-quality merchant partners."
About Rakuten Rewards
Rakuten Rewards is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out nearly $2 billion in Cash Back to its 15 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com.
