DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rallyday Partners (Rallyday), a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today that it has made a significant investment into Power Technologies, LLC to complete the acquisition of Anywhere Cart, the leading provider of charging carts, cabinets and electronic accessories serving the education, industrial and healthcare industries throughout the United States. Rallyday partnered with industry veteran Kevin Mitchell to pursue his vision of becoming the world's leading provider of commercial mobile power solutions serving the education, healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors.
Having served 5,000 school districts throughout the United States for over a decade, Anywhere Cart has emerged from a provider of charging carts to a full-scale provider of technology solutions. With its industry leading customer service model, innovation and dedication to its distribution and reseller partners, Anywhere Cart is the leading provider of commercial mobile power solutions within the education sector and has only begun its expansion into the industrial, healthcare and hospitality sectors.
"Anywhere Cart's growth has been exceptional these past eight years and it is a testament to its talented management team, strong customer focus and innovative product offering," said Power Technologies Founder and CEO Kevin Mitchell. "Every day there is a classroom, distribution center, manufacturing facility, hospital, and retailer utilizing mobile devices to incorporate technology in their workflow and customer experience. Our goal is to support them with the highest quality and most innovative products in the market, so their devices remain powered in the most convenient, safe and secure way possible."
"We are thrilled to have like-minded partners in the Rallyday team members," commented Kevin Mitchell. "Their approach to private equity, and what they bring to the platform and management is truly unique. Our entire team feels very fortunate to have Rallyday as our partner."
"I can't imagine finding better partners than Kevin Mitchell and Todd McKelvie, Founder of Anywhere Cart, and their entire team," said Mark Hopkins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Rallyday. "What Todd and his team have achieved in a short period of time in the education space is truly remarkable. We are honored to support Kevin, Todd and their team as they expand the product offering and enter new customer segments."
The Rallyday investment in Power Technologies extends beyond providing growth capital. "Rallyday Partners was built by founders for founders. Our mission is to provide capital to inspired companies and build powerful peer relationships that enable better outcomes for all stakeholders," said Ryan Heckman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Rallyday.
"The vision of Power Technologies fits perfectly with our mission. The industry dynamics, the scalable business model and, most importantly, the powerful team, is exactly what we seek in our portfolio partners."
About Power Technologies
Power Technologies, headquartered in Temecula, California, provides commercial mobile power solutions serving the education, industrial, healthcare and hospitality sectors around the world. Power Technologies was created to both acquire and launch market leading brands that support the ongoing operation and enjoyment of mobile devices. Power Technologies owns Anywhere Cart, the market leader in charging carts, cabinets and accessories sold primarily to K-12 education customers. For more information, please visit https://anywherecart.com
About Rallyday Partners
Rallyday Partners, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a private equity firm investing growth capital in founder-led companies in the healthcare, education and IT services industries. Rallyday Partners invests in lower middle market growth companies with compelling secular trends, disruptive, scalable business models and audacious leadership. For more information about Rallyday, please visit https://rallydaypartners.com
