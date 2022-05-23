Rallyware's performance enablement platform has supported the global rollout of the Nu Skin Learning Center, an online, interactive tool that helps brand affiliates easily and swiftly access the learning materials they need to move their business forward.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rallyware, one of the platforms leading the digital transformation for direct selling, proudly announces the successful rollout of the revamped Nu Skin Learning Center to approximately 50 markets, resulting in positive performance trends among Nu Skin's independent distributors.
Trusted by 50+ companies and with over 15 million lives impacted by their software, Rallyware is honored to partner with Nu Skin, a leading beauty and wellness company. So far, this partnership has focused on the Nu Skin Learning Center, a digital program that walks distributors through necessary onboarding and learning tasks at the moment these will be the most helpful to them.
"Rallyware's performance enablement platform helped Nu Skin to rebuild and further enhance its branded Learning Center," said George Elfond, CEO and Co-Founder of Rallyware. "Every global organization needs a streamlined way to educate and engage their distributors, and this is a smart and highly effective way to do it."
"Rallyware has been a great partner for the launch of our Learning Center," said Colin Silva, CX Learning and Development Program Manager at Nu Skin. "Building a valuable experience for affiliates that is globally aligned is not easy, but their customer success team made the effort to understand our business and helped us effectively localize the service to fit each market's rules and nuances."
About Rallyware:
Rallyware's end-to-end performance enablement platform (PEP) provides each member of a distributed workforce a unique, personalized growth journey based on their goals and skills. Rallyware transforms the workforce experience into a sleek, highly automated journey from onboarding to digital L&D, from incentives and recognition programs to opportunity management, using cross-system integrations and data-rich analytics to develop and reward the ideal behaviors in the workforce.
Media Contact
Liza Avramenko, Rallyware, 1 6506957894, liza@rallyware.com
SOURCE Rallyware