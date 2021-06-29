MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Incentives & Recognition (I&R) has been a key driver in workforce engagement and performance, but there was little innovation in this field over the past years. Now, Rallyware has reimagined how this powerful concept can be harnessed and used most effectively to drive desired workforce behaviors and boost ROI, by using performance data and people analytics.
Today, as Rallyware announced the launch of its groundbreaking I&R Suite, CEO George Elfond highlighted the success behind the company's data-driven model. "We're excited for this solution, which is already helping companies drive business results by changing distributed workforce behaviors in line with business KPIs," he said.
A global leader in learning and enablement workforce experiences, Rallyware's proprietary technology solves performance problems for organizations of all sizes. While the company's core Performance Enablement Platform has already helped its customers to achieve on average a 24X increase in ROI, the new Rallyware I&R Suite takes its offering to the next level of data-driven behavior change at scale.
With this new and cutting-edge solution, Rallyware helps companies to create on-the-fly I&R programs based on their KPIs, along with configurable visual dashboards that are personalized for each individual. Tracking working behaviors, daily activities, and performance results, the data-driven platform then transforms this raw data into personalized journeys to help each member of the workforce progress towards their goals with a personalized set of activities triggered for each individual participant.
Not only are performance metrics gamified and placed into leaderboards, they are also driven by granular business KPIs with focus on specific company goals. Personalized widgets and live leaderboards that clearly illustrate results and overall user standing are key for any I&R system, as they answer important questions such as how one compares to their peers or personal goals, and what their next steps should be in the journey to achieve those goals. Without such visualization and personalization, an I&R initiative would fail to properly motivate and guide their workforce.
The key differentiator of Rallyware's new offering is the identification of real-time actionable insights to automatically develop personalized paths to success. Elfond sees delivering 'the right activity to the right person at the right time' as the most effective way of modifying workforce behaviors to drive business success.
Many traditional I&R programs have been implemented after leadership teams have asked what are the key results that impact their company's bottom line, and use these findings to determine what the program should entail.
Rather than solely following this approach, Rallyware has taken a further step back and looked at the entire workforce, and the impact that each individual has in contributing towards goal progression and a company's growth.
Based upon years of research and data analysis, Rallyware has discovered that prescribing micro-activities based on the performance results for each individual creates a multiplier effect and increases business efficiencies beyond a simple sum of efforts. Uniquely designed with the individual in mind, the new Rallyware I&R Suite recognizes and rewards effective day-to-day activities that lead to professional and, ultimately, business success.
As a new addition to Rallyware's Performance Enablement Platform, I&R will become the key to hyper-efficient workforce learning and performance enablement in many key corporate initiatives. Encouraging each individual to do the right thing, and at the right moment, will lead to enhanced individual productivity, and drive overall company growth.
"We are already seeing superb results with our early adopters, and are excited to bring the platform to more enterprises and various industries that are eager to drive meaningful change with their workforces," Elfond explained.
In today's world of remote and distributed work, the Rallyware I&R Suite showcases the importance of people analytics in the modern workforce. It underscores how data not only provides additional visibility to the management but also engages and incentivizes every member of the workforce just when they need it.
As the final piece in the puzzle, the I&R Suite takes Rallyware's core approach of guiding success based upon data, combined with analytical insights into performance, bringing it to its ultimate conclusion of personalized rewards & recognition.
In the midst of this era of rapid change and a shifting work landscape, the time for innovation in the workplace is now, and Rallyware is leading the way in powering remote and distributed teams.
