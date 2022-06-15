Rallyware has won the prestigious DSA Partnership Award for 2022, one of the highest recognitions in the industry for making a positive impact on direct selling companies. Winning this award affirms Rallyware's status as the leading performance enablement platform that drives digital transformation for the field experience.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rallyware, the field performance enablement platform leading the digital transformation, has won the Direct Selling Association's (DSA) 2022 Partnership Award.
Rallyware's platform enables global enterprises in the time-tested and highly competitive direct selling industry – companies across 60+ global markets such as Nu Skin, Tupperware, and Yanbal, among many others – to drive core KPIs like workforce performance, retention, and engagement. This technology lets companies implement automated learning and incentives programs, drive positive behavior change for direct selling distributors, and reach ever-higher levels of corporate growth and field efficiency.
Over time, Rallyware has made a demonstrable and sizable impact on the ability of direct selling to adapt to the new realities of the 2020s, and of individual companies to hit their KPIs and dominate the market. Now, with this outstanding achievement, Rallyware's position as the leading technology partner for direct selling has been affirmed and cemented for the future.
The Direct Selling Association is a longstanding national trade association – in existence since 1910 – for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to people who choose to sell products and services directly to consumers. The DSA's Partnership Award celebrates, as they describe it, "a supplier company that provides a product or service that has a measurable impact on the growth or development or increases the profitability of a direct selling member company."
Satisfying these criteria, Rallyware provides on average a 24-30X first year ROI. These success stats are rounded out by an expert customer success team who works intimately with clients to get the most value from the platform; a leadership team peopled with industry experts and thought leaders; and product and engineering teams full of tireless, talented workers. Top-line results for ROI combined with these uniquely proficient and hardworking teams guided Rallyware's clients in nominating the platform for this award, and the DSA in naming Rallyware the winner.
In accepting the Partnership Award, Rallyware especially recognizes their team members in Ukraine, who have endured the unthinkable for the past several months – a wholly unjust war of aggression – and nonetheless have continued providing the same great level of service, support, and innovation that have earned Rallyware this award.
"Winning this award is nothing short of amazing," said George Elfond, Rallyware's CEO and Co-Founder. "We have seen many direct selling companies come to Rallyware and find themselves finally able to evolve and out-compete in a market that, before, felt like it was slipping out of their grasp due to changes in technology and workforce behaviors. It is extremely heartening to see that our exceptional results and industry expertise have established us as the lead performance enablement and consultant experience technology partner for direct selling – that our efforts have been recognized and celebrated among industry peers, clients, and figureheads."
Rallyware's end-to-end performance enablement platform (PEP) provides each member of the field workforce a unique, personalized growth journey based on their goals and skills. Rallyware transforms the workforce experience into a sleek, highly automated journey from onboarding to digital L&D, from incentives and recognition programs to opportunity management, using cross-system integrations and data-rich analytics to develop and reward the ideal behaviors in the workforce.
