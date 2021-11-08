SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom Financial Network, a leading financial services company built to help people on their path to financial freedom, announced today that Ralph L. Leung has been named chief financial officer (CFO).
Leung brings more than 22 years of broad experience in financial technology and services, financial operations, investment banking and corporate strategy to Freedom. He will join the company to help drive its strategy to transform the consumer finance industry by offering a digitally accelerated suite of consumer-centric personal finance products and services. Leung will lead the company's finance organization, and will oversee accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, corporate development and investor relations.
Prior to joining Freedom, Leung served as CFO of Fivestars, a leading U.S. consumer merchant network providing integrated payments and marketing solutions to small businesses. There, he helped drive strategy and growth across the business, and successfully navigated the company through the pandemic. Leung led Fivestars through its strategic acquisition by global payments leader SumUp. Leung also has served in other CFO and senior finance executive roles, and as a senior technology and fintech investment banker with Morgan Stanley.
"It is an exciting time to join Freedom Financial Network," said Leung. "Freedom is growing at a rapid pace, innovating solutions and offering capabilities to help more consumers on their path to brighter financial futures. This is a great opportunity to join a talented team and further strengthen the company's financial growth."
Freedom Financial Network is a leading financial services company, helping people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money and planning ahead. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt solutions and restructuring, home equity lines of credit, and financial tools and education. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Tempe, Arizona, and teammates across the country, Freedom has served more than one million customers and is growing.
"I am pleased to welcome Ralph to our leadership team," said Jeff Staley, Freedom's managing director. "His deep and extensive experience in strategic financial planning, driving execution and managing through rapid growth will make an impact today and in the future. I am confident that he will help drive our growing organization."
Freedom retained Harvest CFO, a national executive recruiting firm, to assist with this nationwide search.
