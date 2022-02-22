LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ralph Menzano has been in the computer field for 45 years — from when it was called "Data Processing" in the '70s, to "Management Information Systems" in the '80s, to its more recent metamorphosis as "Information Technology." He has had the unique opportunity to view the growth and role of IT in four distinct industries — manufacturing, finance, government, and transportation — which he shares in "Making IT Happen" (published by AuthorHouse).
This book provides guidance for information technology strategic planning for applications, advanced technologies and resources. Here, the author draws on his experiences in the manufacturing, banking, and transportation sectors to illustrate how IT can run across all industries. It provides IT deployment framework for C-level executives, board members, and high level managers which proves to be useful in completing projects on time and on budget.
"There are always new IT projects as tech changes rapidly so much so that if you don't embrace new tech ideas and implementation projects, one's firm can fall helplessly behind in their industry," the author states. "This book encourages the use of tech by reducing fear through proper planning."
"Making IT Happen" was first published in December 2011 and is now set for a new press campaign. To know more, purchase a copy of the book at https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/293652-MAKING-IT-HAPPEN.
"Making IT Happen"
By Ralph Menzano
Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 60 pages | ISBN 9781467035347
E-Book | 60 pages | ISBN 9781467035354
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Ralph Menzano is currently CEO of ARKS GROUP LLC established in 2021 to help people and businesses in a "sea of opportunities." His activities generally revolve around aviation, roadway, maritime, rail and bus organizations, and industries. His past positions include executive director – Global Transportation Industry Solutions, Oracle Corporation; transportation domain leader, KPMG, and VP/CIO positions at JP Morgan Chase Bank, General Motors, Saint Gobain, and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). He has had a stint as an adjunct professor for the graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania, holds a certification as a Certified Systems Professional, received a bachelor's degree from Villanova University, and holds MBA degree from Jefferson University. He has been an advisory board member for Amtrak, LaSalle University, Villanova University, and Musicopia. He has been featured in lead articles of CIO Magazine, Philly Tech, has written numerous articles, and authored a book titled "Making IT Happen." He has been a frequent speaker for APTA (American Public Transportation Association), ACI (Airport Council International), AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials), ITF (International Transportation Forum), ITS America, ITS World Congress, AAPA (American Association of Port Authorities) and many smart cities conferences like Meeting of the Minds, Living Labs, Global Markets Forum, Port Management Forum, and the USA-Brazil Infrastructure Planning Summit. He is also an active participant in the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) as well as various technology committees in the aforementioned industry associations.
AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 833-262-8899, pressreleases@authorhouse.com
SOURCE AuthorHouse