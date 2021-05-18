FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise solutions for Medicare Advantage health plans, is pleased to announce the newest addition to the RAM executive management team, Mr. Wayne Troutman. Mr. Troutman brings with him more than 30 years of experience in business process operations and problem solving; addressing people, process and technology challenges for some of the largest and most diverse health plans in the nation.
"We are extremely pleased to have Wayne join us here at RAM," said Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies. "Wayne is a highly experienced professional who has spent much of his career in the healthcare services space. He brings to RAM a wealth of knowledge and experience in our market and has a firm grasp of the industry landscape."
Mr. Troutman oversees the operations of RAM's BPaaS Division, RAM Health Services. As Department Head, he advises and influences corporate decisions regarding product direction, competition, and human capital requirements to ensure the company's ongoing success.
"I am extremely excited to join the RAM team," Mr. Troutman offered. "The RAM application portfolio consists of proven solutions focused on the improvement of healthcare administration, specifically in the government sector space (Medicare Advantage (MA/MAPD) and Managed Medicaid). By coupling our technology with our deep operational expertise and commitment to client partnership I believe our solution delivers important differentiators in the market. This is a time when health plans need better options to improve their bottom line and RAM has the tools and service offerings to help them succeed."
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering delivers a world class administrative platform and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
