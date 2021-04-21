FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc. (RAM), the perennial leader in the development of enterprise software for Government sponsored healthcare programs (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid health plans) is pleased to announce the launch of its newest division, RAM Health Services. RAM Health Services is focused entirely on providing health plans with a comprehensive "out of the box" Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) for their back-office operations.
RAM's BPaaS model exceeds client expectations by:
a) leveraging their own premier government-centric technology suite (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administrative platform and eHealthsuite™ web portals);
b) onboarding proven leaders and operations staff with long-standing BPaaS experience in Government Programs;
c) layering compliance atop their BPaaS delivery model, an undeniable value add in this market; and lastly
d) integrating RAM's long-standing family approach to preserving each clients' values and commitment to their members and providers.
"We are truly excited to bring the combined offering of RAM's HEALTHsuite Advantage platform, the leading technology solution for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid administration, and the government programs operational expertise of RAM Health Services, to market," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies. "With this option, small and entry level health plans will realize the bandwidth and efficiencies traditionally associated with much larger, mature payers."
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering delivers a world class administrative platform and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
"The RAM end-to-end solution (technology and personnel) sets the bar for Medicare Advantage administration," added Mr. Minton. "We are very pleased to bring this comprehensive offering to the market; it is an honor to serve as an operational extension for our health plan clients."
RAM's solution, Medicare Advantage-in-a-Box, powered by HEALTHsuite Advantage, coupled with the BPaaS offering from RAM Health Services, represent the next evolution in Medicare Advantage outsourcing. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and greatly reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including complete bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage organizations.
About RAM Technologies, Inc.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage and Special Needs plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
