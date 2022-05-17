Philadelphia Business Journal names RAM Technologies, Inc. to list of Top Tech Employers.
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of end-to-end solutions (technology and services) for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid, has been named by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the Top Technology Employers in the Greater Philadelphia region. The Top Technology Employers list ranks companies across the area by their influence. 2022 marks the fourteenth consecutive year that the Philadelphia Business Journal has recognized RAM Technologies.
"It is RAM's mission to simplify and improve the administration of government sponsored healthcare, we are honored to be recognized for our growth and our achievements," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for RAM Technologies, Inc. "The combined offering of RAM's technology platform, HEALTHsuite Advantage™, with the operational experience and expertise of our internal BPaaS Division, RAM Health Services, we have revolutionized the way health plans administer their business."
Mr. Minton added, "With this complete technology and services offering, small and entry level players can now achieve the same efficiencies and productivity as much larger health plans."
The Philadelphia Business Journal's list of Top Technology Employers represents the most influential software developers, system integrators and computer consultants throughout the region.
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering supplies health plans with the option to outsource all or select portions of their administrative operations. This increased level of engagement provides healthcare payers with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring issues and controls costs.
RAM's solutions, HEALTHsuite Advantage enterprise core and eHealthsuite web portals, coupled with the BPaaS offering from RAM Health Services, represent the next evolution in healthcare administration. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and greatly reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including complete bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For over 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
