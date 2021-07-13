FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise auto adjudication software solutions and services for health plans administering government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid), has been named by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the Top Technology employers in the Greater Philadelphia area. The Top Technology Employers list ranks companies in various sectors of the technology industry by their influence in the region. 2021 marks the thirteenth consecutive year that RAM Technologies has been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
"Our innovative offerings for the administration of Government sponsored healthcare address a long-standing need in the industry," said Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies, Inc. "Our recognized technology platform, designed for the rigors of Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Plans and Managed Medicaid administration, combined with the operational services from our BPaaS Division, RAM Health Services, offers health plans an experienced and reliable partnership that has been missing in this space."
The Philadelphia Business Journal's list of Top Technology Employers represents the most influential software developers, system integrators and computer consultants throughout the region. RAM's comprehensive technology and BPaaS offerings provide advanced capabilities for back-office administration and greatly simplify compliance efforts, including the exchange of information with CMS and the state. RAM's continued growth has been fueled by their revolutionary advancements in these areas.
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering delivers a world class administrative platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administration system and eHealthsuite™ portals) and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
About RAM Technologies, Inc.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
