FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of end-to-end solutions (technology and personnel) for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid, is pleased to announce its continued support of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) with the sponsorship of Institute & Expo Online 2021. RAM will be showcasing their comprehensive BPaaS offering along with their world class technology platform at the virtual conference, to be held June 22nd through 24th.
RAM has launched their own optimized BPaaS delivery model, managed and staffed through RAM Health Services, a division of RAM Technologies, Inc. This innovative offering is rapidly emerging as the preferred BPaaS solution for payers across all Government Programs. RAM's operational team provides deep experience in government sponsored healthcare programs and delivers the services on RAM's premier platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administrative platform and the eHealthsuite™ web portals).
"The combined offering of RAM's HEALTHsuite Advantage platform, the leading technology solution for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid administration, and the operational expertise of RAM Health Services, introduces a truly unique offering to the market," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies. "With this new option, small and entry level health plans can achieve the same bandwidth and efficiencies as much larger, more mature payers."
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering supplies health plans with the option to outsource all or select portions of their administrative operations. This increased level of engagement provides both small and large plans with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring issues and controlling costs.
AHIP Institute & Expo Online 2021 brings together the leading minds of the health insurance industry to encourage innovation, action, and candor on the most pressing issues of the day. The event's main focus is on making health care better, more equitable and focused on value. Attendees of this year's event will be able to:
- Connect with experts from coast to coast, including leadership from health insurance provider organizations of all sizes.
- Enjoy the right mix of educational sessions, Q&As, networking, exhibit hall time, and light bulb moments.
- Choose keynote and concurrent sessions tailored to your work and your organization's urgent challenges.
"RAM Health Services sets the bar for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid administration," added Mr. Minton. "We are very pleased to bring this comprehensive offering to our clients and the payer market as a whole; we recognize that it is privilege to serve as an operational extension for our health plan clients."
RAM's solution, Medicare Advantage-in-a-Box, powered by HEALTHsuite Advantage, coupled with the BPaaS offering from RAM Health Services, represent the next evolution in outsourcing. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and greatly reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including complete bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.
About America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)
America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) is the national association whose members provide coverage for health care and related services. Through these offerings, they improve and protect the health and financial security of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation. They are committed to market-based solutions and public-private partnerships that improve affordability, value, access, and well-being for consumers. For more information visit http://www.ahip.org
About RAM Technologies, Inc.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
Media Contact
Mark Wullert, RAM Technologies, Inc., 12156548810, mwullert@ramtechinc.com
SOURCE RAM Technologies, Inc.