- Excellent quarter, exceeding expectations; GAAP revenue of $59.9 million; with licensing billings of $63.8 million, product revenue of $26.6 million, and contract and other revenue of $13.9 million - Record Q4 and full-year revenue for both the Memory Interface Chips and Silicon IP businesses - $35.4 million in cash provided by operating activities in Q4 and $128.5 million for the full year 2019, up 48% year over year - Expanded product portfolio with acquisition of Secure Silicon IP and Protocols business from Verimatrix