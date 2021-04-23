CHENNAI, India, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ramco Systems, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions and a member of OraclePartnerNetwork (OPN), announced the availability of its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners. As a part of the collaboration, Ramco will seamlessly integrate its one payroll platform across 50+ countries with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), thereby enabling HR & payroll transformation for large enterprises.
Ramco Global Payroll enables organisations to comply with all statutory and regulatory requirements across 50+ countries besides driving harmonization of global payroll processes on a single platform. The solution also leverages its Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities to identify anomalies in payroll processing, automatically derive reasons for these anomalies using a reasoning engine, thereby enabling the payroll team to focus only on outliers and boost productivity. Ramco Global Payroll's pre-built and native integration with Oracle Cloud HCM enables enterprises to drive their global HR & payroll transformation programs holistically.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.
"As more organizations embrace digital ways of working, employee engagement and delight has become the underpinning enabler. Our focus on innovation, driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has provided organisations with enterprise applications that offer a consumer-like experience, thereby enhancing employee engagement and delight. We believe that Ramco Global Payroll, in collaboration with Oracle Cloud HCM, will help enable large enterprises and multinationals drive global HCM transformations holistically." said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems. "Ramco's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Ramco's One Payroll Platform. Through this collaboration, we look forward to mutually achieve our business goals."
"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Ramco's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution will help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled payroll solutions, ready to meet their critical business needs."
Complete with chatbots, voice, and facial recognition-based workforce management, organizations can deploy Ramco Global Payroll on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence and device agnostics features now serves more than 500+ customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning, Context-sensitive Pop-ups and Chatbots to carry out self-service, and Voice based HR transactions on Google Assistant & Alexa, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment. With statutory compliance across 50+ countries covering U.S., ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, UK and Ireland, Ramco's Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, and Arabic among others.
About Ramco Systems
Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.
With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!
For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/payroll/
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
