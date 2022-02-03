CHENNAI, India, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global enterprise software provider, Ramco Systems announced the upgrade of its enterprise resource planning solution, Ramco ERP Software at India's largest publicly listed real estate company, DLF Limited. The digital transformation program was aimed at enabling DLF to migrate its 14 years of legacy data residing across 480+ companies and 700+ organization units, onto a flexible, scalable and agile digital platform.
The go-live is a part of DLF's continuous efforts in empowering its digital strategy and enhancing operational efficiency. Under the agreement, Ramco will implement its comprehensive ERP suite comprising Real Estate Management, Project Management, Asset Management, Inventory & Procurement, and Finance & Accounting, in a phased manner.
P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "As one of the leading trusted ERP software providers, our goal has always been to enable end-to-end digital transformation for our client organizations. Our association with DLF, India's leading real estate developer will help us expand our expertise in the Facility Management space, while we continue to play a major role in supporting their vision by leveraging the latest technological stacks around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning. We are happy to have enabled a comprehensive digital transformation program at DLF."
Vivek Anand, Group Chief Financial Officer, DLF Limited, said, "With over decades of real estate investment, development, and management experience, DLF has an unparalleled scale of delivery and an unmatched track record of customer-centric service excellence in India. With Ramco, we have been successfully creating a robust IT ecosystem that is not only streamlining and automating our business processes aiding in faster decision making but is also giving us a technological edge in offering a world-class infrastructure to India."
"This digital transformation program has been enabling us adapt to the shifting market dynamics, changing customer needs and drive faster growth, by offering complete visibility into our core business processes, superior project tracking, improved reporting and optimized systems. We are happy that this positive outcome is a result of a massive collaboration between all the business units in DLF and Ramco's expert and able team. Their untiring efforts have helped us achieve this in a record time."
Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Operating Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "We are happy to go-live at DLF and are excited to spearhead such a significant transformation. Benchmarked against industry best practices and bundled with innovative features, Ramco's digital ERP platform has been helping DLF optimize business processes and operations and improve productivity. With the adoption of a complex migration strategy impacting 1000+ user interfaces, 18000+ procedures, and a collaborative, involved approach we have seamlessly transitioned DLF from its obsolete technology."
About DLF Limited
Founded in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh, DLF started with the creation of 22 urban colonies in Delhi. In 1985, the company expanded into the then-unknown region of Gurugram, creating exceptional living and working spaces for the new Indian global professionals. Today, DLF is the largest publicly listed real estate company in India, with residential, commercial, and retail properties in 15 states and 24 cities.
DLF's diverse verticals reflect their dedication to developing ecosystems for India's changing needs. But the foundation has always been their employees, customers, stakeholders, and shareholders. The company invests in spearheading innovation through empowerment and optimism, in order to build the foundation of India's future on the legacy of the past.
About Ramco Systems
Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.
With 2000+ employees spread across 28 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!
