CHENNAI, India, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global payroll software provider, Ramco Systems announced the launch of Self Explaining Payslip, a smart, AI-based service that lets employees seek explanations of their compensation and payslip component.
Ramco's Self Explaining Payslip helps employees receive prompt and personalized responses to their payroll queries, without having to write to a payroll helpdesk and wait for a response.
It answers queries employees most frequently have on their payslip and salary computation. These include queries related to payments that vary from period-to-period, information that is not directly available in a payslip and tax related queries.
Available 24/7 and secured with a two-factor authentication, Ramco's Self Explaining Payslip also eases employee experience through proactive notifications across payslip availability, tax declarations, and salary analytics.
When required, this intelligent service also enables employees to create a support ticket automatically or initiate audio/ video call with the payroll helpdesk. Therefore, the Self Explaining Payslip can help companies reduce the dependency on their payroll helpdesk/ BPO support by more than 50%, thereby driving better employee experience and higher productivity of payroll teams.
Ramco Global Payroll seamlessly integrates with major HCM platforms (such as Oracle and Workday) . Therefore, the Self Explaining Payslip can be extended to Ramco's ecosystem customers as well.
Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, "Organizations around the world are increasingly seeking ways to enhance employee experience. Digital transformation of payroll is one such avenue with immense scope. Infused with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology, Ramco's Self Explaining Payslip can provide instantaneous and personalized answers to the questions employees have regarding their payslips, thus reducing human intervention, bridging employee helpdesk gap, and resulting in highly engaged employees."
The Self Explaining Payslip service will be offered to Ramco's customers through Ramco's virtual assistant CHIA. CHIA uses Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing to simplify day-to-day HR & Payroll transactions. Available on over 50+ messaging platforms including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Workplace from Facebook, WeChat, Viber and WhatsApp, Ramco CHIA addresses a holistic set of 50+ Employee and Manager Self-service functions related to leave, timesheet, travel, expenses, explanation of company policies and team management. This new feature would augment its existing capabilities in driving employee engagement.
To date, Ramco CHIA is up and running at multiple client locations, globally. Over the past 3 years, CHIA has crossed more than 10 million conversations against 150,000+ subscribed users, and 870,000+ transactions, saving 2.6 million minutes. Over time, the virtual assistant improves contextual awareness, gets smarter and anticipates users' needs based on their behavioural pattern, and even prompts actions as needed.
About Ramco Systems:
Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.
With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!
Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services;
Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration'
Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year – 2019 by Global Payroll Association;
Winner of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards Australia, for 'Best Imagination' Award
