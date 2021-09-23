NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Ramp, America's fastest growing corporate card and finance automation platform, and Rippling, the leading employee management platform, announced a partnership to streamline onboarding, automate financial operations, and take control of employee spend, all from one place.
"In the past year, we've seen more and more companies abandon their legacy HR and finance solutions for modern alternatives like Rippling and Ramp," said Parker Conrad, Co-Founder and CEO, Rippling. "HR and finance are deeply intertwined, so it made sense to integrate Rippling and Ramp so that customers can issue and manage their cards through Rippling, and automatically manage employee permissions and spending privileges based on their role."
"Since Ramp launched two years ago, we've had more than 2,000 businesses turn to us for savings, efficiency, and streamlined finances as the first finance automation platform," said Eric Glyman, Co-Founder and CEO, Ramp. "Many of these organizations also rely on Rippling, and so we've seen strong demand for a deeper integration into their HR and IT tools. We're constantly looking for new ways to better support customer needs, which is why we couldn't be more thrilled about our latest partnership with Rippling."
With the integration, companies can automatically issue Ramp cards as a part of employee onboarding, let employees request new cards in Rippling, lock or terminate cards, have changes made to the organization structure directly reflected in Ramp, and gain access to reports around teams and individuals spending habits. Today companies like Cometeer, Routable and Varda rely on both Ramp and Rippling, and will be able to benefit from these new finance automation capabilities.
Ramp is the only platform that brings cards, expenses, bill pay, accounting, and reporting together in one finance automation platform. On average customers save 3.3% annually by switching their corporate card spending to Ramp. Finance teams who use Ramp are able to account for and record all their business expenses at month end in just over 2 hours in most cases, representing a 90% reduction in time.
Rippling is a single system for employees' payroll, benefits, devices, and apps. By connecting every system in a company to one employee system of record, businesses can automate all the manual HR and IT work they normally have to do to manage the employee lifecycle. Rippling frees smart people to work on hard problems, and this new partnership is another step toward achieving its mission.
About Ramp:
Ramp (http://www.ramp.com) is the finance automation platform. With Ramp, you get corporate cards and payments with built-in expense and accounting automation software designed to save time and money. Founded in March 2019, Ramp is America's #1 rated and fastest-growing corporate card.
About Rippling:
Rippling helps businesses manage and automate every employee system—their payroll, benefits, computers, apps, and more—all in a single platform. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $190M from top-tier investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Initialized, and Threshold Ventures. For more information, visit Rippling.com.
