SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help companies keep pace with the changing world of work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, talent mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced that it is offering outplacement, redeployment and career development globally, on a single platform. This capability provides a seamless, consistent experience throughout the employee life cycle and supports organizations with creative alternatives to layoffs, such as mobilizing existing talent within the organization through reskilling and redeployment, and offering creative retirement. The single platform enables human capital leaders to promote individual growth and professional success across the organization, and track progress through on-demand reporting and analytics, all in one place.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming how organizations recruit, hire, engage and develop talent. Now more than ever, employers not only want to find the right people with the right skills to meet their evolving business needs, but they also need to efficiently and continually develop and upskill their existing workforces. At the same time, workers want control of their careers," said Randstad RiseSmart President and General Manager Dan Davenport. "Our universal talent mobility platform delivers all of this virtually. It aligns the needs and interests of the employee with the requirements of the business, while offering a consistent global user experience and centralized data and analytics for HR."
Built from the ground up by RiseSmart engineers, the single platform, which is also available via a mobile app, raises the bar in the industry by offering a unified experience for both employees and HR. It helps employees maintain an ongoing state of readiness through personalized career development tracks, microlearning tools, assessments, job search resources for internal and external roles, and reskilling and upskilling learning plans and courses. In parallel, HR leaders can easily monitor and track employee progress along the entire employee journey – from onboarding to outplacement.
The RiseSmart platform includes several new features, such as peer networking and tools to help workers hone their video presence and interview techniques for recruitment in today's socially distanced world. Users can prepare for video interviews within the platform, where they can take self-evaluations and work directly with their career coaches for real-time feedback and improvement. They also have access to a peer networking feature, which enables users to join an exclusive network of other participants and RiseSmart alumni to explore new careers and gain insights about a company's culture or internal growth opportunities.
Organizations are looking to develop workforces with a growth mindset to be ready for what's next. RiseSmart's tech and touch solutions promote employee agility at every career stage and for all career goals – whether individuals are looking for a new opportunity within their organization or transitioning to another career outside the company.
- RiseSmart Redeployment™ and RiseSmart Outplacement™ provide comprehensive resources to employees who are choosing to look for new roles internally or who must find new roles inside or outside the organization.
- RiseSmart Career Development™ encourages employees to take charge of their own development from day one.
- RiseSmart Skilling™ enables employees to efficiently reskill and upskill using an approach that includes certified learning advisors, access to job market data – such as projected job growth, salary and required skills – and the industry's most extensive catalog of business- and technology-related courses, available in multiple languages.
Each RiseSmart participant is paired with a team of three professionals – a certified career coach, a professional branding expert and a career concierge. These professionals provide guidance, write resumes and social profiles, deliver highly targeted job leads that are not easily found through online resources, and provide hand-selected recommendations for courses and other experiential learning opportunities to build skills.
"Randstad RiseSmart simplifies talent mobility by providing a level of convenience that workers increasingly expect in the new virtual world of work," said Randstad RiseSmart's Senior Vice President, Products and Global Expansion, Kevin Gounden. "We believe that virtual recruitment, development and engagement are here to stay, and the RiseSmart platform equips talent leaders, employees and job seekers with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital and virtual economy."
