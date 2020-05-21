SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, the fastest-growing outplacement and talent mobility provider, has launched a digital badging program that verifies and credentials the expertise and skills of its career coaches, resume writers and job concierges around the world. This digital credentialing is the first of its kind in the talent mobility market. With the influx of job seekers, digital badging will ensure that working and impacted employees in RiseSmart's care have access to qualified career transition professionals who are well-prepared and equipped with the latest resources and tools.
Digital badges are quickly becoming the international currency of choice for conveying knowledge and skills. RiseSmart's digital badges are verifiable, portable and shareable proof that the company's career mobility teams have passed comprehensive training, development and certification tests. This includes specialty training for coaches on such topics as creative retirement, and professional branding courses that qualify resume writers to craft military-to-civilian resumes.
"Transparency matters. That's why we are the first in our industry to certify the skills of our career mobility teams with digital badging," said Dan Davenport, Randstad RiseSmart president and general manager. "This program both promotes the continued growth and career development for our delivery teams and assures our customers that the skills, experience and qualifications of each of our team members meet the unique needs of their employees, at all stages and career phases."
RiseSmart uses Credly, an independent third-party organization, to verify and award the badges to team members who have successfully achieved the requisite qualifications.
"The introduction of digital badges as credentials for our experienced coaches, resume writers and job concierges further supports our commitment to building a culture of recognition among our teams, who are the heart and soul of what we do," said Lesley Brownlie, vice president, International Expansion at Randstad RiseSmart. "At the same time, this credentialing system gives our customers peace of mind, knowing that their people are receiving consistently high-quality service, no matter where they are located around the world."
In addition to offering digital badging to its career mobility teams, RiseSmart is doing the same for its engineering team members and plans to expand the program to other parts of the organization.
Badge recertification will take place regularly to ensure that RiseSmart career professionals are up to date with the latest industry technologies, trends and methodologies.
For more information about RiseSmart's digital badging program, please visit https://www.randstadrisesmart.com/talent-mobility-solutions/digital-badge-program
About Randstad RiseSmart
Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and operating company of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than 2 million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment, and contemporary Tech & Touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.