DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Startup Companies Scorecard - Ranking Top 10,000 Startups based on Investments, Innovations and Market Presence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Startup Companies Scorecard report will help in elevating its readers know-how to pick and shortlist Startups for their respective use case -as potential investors, as partners, as acquisition targets or as vendors. The Scorecard ranks Startup companies relatively using quantifiable and impartial data, to comparatively measure their performance across different sectors and themes. The Scorecard and Ranking have been driven on globally curated databases of Deals, Patents, News, Social Media and Influencers.
The Top 10,000+ Startup companies have been identified and ranked from an array of 30+ Industries and 75+ countries globally. Majority of these companies fall within the sectors of Technology, Media and Communication, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Construction, Automotive, Financial Services, Medical Devices, Retailing, Consumer Goods and various fields within the Energy domain (Oil and Gas, Power, Clean Technology, Renewables, etc.).
United States of America (USA) sticks to its number 1 position with over 5,300+ top Startup companies and distantly followed by China with over 1,700+ companies. However, it is the surprise entry of India at No. 3 and United Kingdom at No. 4, with close to 500 companies each.
The Startup Scorecard is largely founded on 3 Broad Pillars:
1. Investment: Signifies Investor Interest in the Startup from Inception to Date.
2. Innovation: Signifies Count, Quality and Strength of Patents Portfolio of the Startup.
3. Market Presence: Signifies Social Media Buzz of the Startup, Partnerships and Acquisitions.
Startup Companies Scorecard Report comprises of Key Findings Presentation Deck and an Excel Pack ranking Top 10,000 Startups using Investments, Innovation and Market Presence as Scorecard parameters.
Scope
Investment Activity:
- Total No of Investors: Count of Total Investors who have Invested in the Startup over time
- Total No of Tier 1 Investors: Count of Total Tier 1 Investors (a subset of Total Investors)
- Total Investment: Cumulative VC Funding secured by the Startup over time
- Stage of funding: Latest Round (or Series) of Funding
- Average Fund raised per Deal: Cumulative Investment raised divided by Number of Investment Deals
Innovation:
- Patents Applied: Count of Unique Patents Applied by the Company
- Patents Granted: Count of Unique Patents Granted to the Company
- Average patent Quality*: Average of the Quality of the Portfolio of Patents
- Patent Strength*: Total Strength of the Portfolio of Patents Granted
Market Presence:
- Twitter Follower: Count of Twitter Followers of official Twitter Handle of Startup
- Partnership News: Count of News related to Partnership
- Acquisition: Count of Acquisitions done by the Startup
- Influencer Tweet Count: Count of Tweets related to the Startup as posted by Influencers
Reasons to Buy
- Quantitative Data Driven Analysis: Track Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) of Startups based on Three Primary Pillars: Investment, Innovation and Market Presence
- Investor Interest: Understand the Investor Activity in the Startups driven by the Key Indicators like Funding, Total Investors, Tier-1 Investors, Stage of Funding
- Relative Benchmarking: Intelligent Metrics clubbed together to spot Startups doing relatively better than the its Peers, along with Visual Graphical Insights
- Innovation Strength: Spot Innovative Startups by Patent Count, Patents Quality and Strength etc
- Slice and Dice by Sector, Themes and Geographies: Use the Granular Sector, Themes and Geographies Mapping in our Startups Scorecard to keep deep dive on your Niche Targets
- Social Media Activity: Identify Key Social Media Signals on Startups from Twitter Followers, Partnership News, Influencers etc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Investment Activity
- Total Investors
- Total Tier 1 Investors
- Total Investment Raised Till Date
- Stage of Funding
- Average fund raised per deal
- Investor Activity Score
2. Innovation
- No. of Patents Applied
- No. of Patents Granted
- Average Patent quality
- Patent Portfolio Strength
- Innovation Score
3. Market Presence
- Twitter Followers
- Partnership News
- Acquisition
- Influencer Count
- Market Presence Score
Startup Scorecard - Key Findings Presentation Deck
- Top Startups Covered across Sectors, Geographies and Themes
- Theme Vs Sector Heat Map
- Count of Startup by VC Funding
- Total Investments by Latest Series of VC Funding
- Count of Startups by Stage of Startup
- Geographical Breakdown
- More than 10 Sector Covered
- More than 10 Themes Covered
- Cross Country Analysis by Sector and Theme
- Identifying Relative Attractiveness of Startups using Innovation and Investment Score
- Top Tier 1 Investors
- Total Investment Raised by Sector and Themes
- Total Tier 1 Investors by Sectors and Themes
- Stage of Startup by Sector and Themes
- Last Round of VC Financing by Sector and Themes
- Top 5 Themes Clusters by Geography
Excel Pack - Top 10,000 Startups Scorecard using Investments, Innovation and Market Presence Pillars
- Data Fields
- Rank
- Startup Company Name
- Stage of Startup
- PE Funded
- Last Round of VC Financing
- Last VC Round Funding Completed Date
- Country (HQ)
- Sector
- Tier 1 Investors
- Broader Theme (Business Category)
- Ranking Parameters
Companies Mentioned
- Magic Leap
- Robinhood
- Spotify
- Bytedance
- Ola
- Databricks
- Stripe
- Grab
- UiPath
- Zhenguanyu
- Impossible Foods
- Zomato
- Swiggy
- Fanatics
- Grail
- BYJU's
- Rofoods
- Intarcia Therapeutics
- WeWork
- Maplebear
- SenseTime
- Urban Compass
- Neutron Holdings
- Manbang Group
- Zyoyebang
- Paytm
- NU Pagamentos
- DataRobot
- GoJek
- SpaceX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef3not
