FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Rankings.io has landed a spot in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth consecutive year. Rankings.io's official rank is 2,357 of 5,000 of America's most successful independent small businesses.
Rankings.io is a search engine optimization (SEO) agency dedicated to helping elite personal injury law firms dominate first page rankings. Since its conception in 2013, the agency consistently increases organic search traffic, client volume and ranking positions for their various clients.
"We are completely humbled and honored to achieve this recognition from Inc. magazine four years in a row," said Chris Dreyer, founder and CEO of Rankings.io. "Without the tenacity and passion of a dedicated team of individuals and our incredible roster of clients, this wouldn't be possible. To say I am proud would be an understatement."
The Inc. 5000 has featured many other well-known businesses such as Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia, who gained their first national exposure as honorees on this list.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Rankings.io
Rankings.io is a unique, search engine optimization (SEO) agency working exclusively with Personal Injury Law Firms. Our unrelenting conviction to be the best drives us to do everything possible to ensure that the personal injury law firms working with us are dominating the search results. For more information, visit http://rankings.io.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
