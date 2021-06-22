FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rankings.io, the search engine optimization (SEO) agency of choice for personal injury lawyers, landed a spot on the Clutch 100, ranking the top B2B service providing companies on their platform for revenue growth.
"The Clutch 100 growth lists aims to highlight the top service providers based on growth over the years," said Clutch Customer Success Manager Aaron Morales. "It has been a challenging year, but these companies are recognized because of their willingness to participate and their commitment to delivering the best services to their clients."
For the fast-growth rank, Clutch analyzed the absolute revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2020. Rankings achieved an increase in absolute revenue of nearly 52 percent, placing it as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies.
Additionally, Rankings also landed a placement on the top 100 sustained-growth companies, which Clutch aggregated based on absolute growth revenue from 2017 to 2020. Rankings saw an increase of more than 175 percent in that time period.
"This recognition is a testament to why we do what we do at Rankings," said Chris Dreyer, CEO and Founder of Rankings.io. "Personal injury attorneys come to us to dominate the search results on Google, and the results we deliver are what makes this achievement possible. Our team wants to be the best as much as our clients, and we plan on keeping up that momentum."
Both lists are compiled of companies headquartered across the United States, India, Ukraine and other countries across the globe that met certain criteria requirements, including minimum revenue cutoffs. To learn more about the Clutch 100 visit https://clutch.co/
