CINCINNATI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ransohoff, a division of Cleaning Technologies Group LLC, is proud to announce its partnership with Stoelting, a division of The Vollrath Company, LLC. Ransohoff will expand its current offerings to include the manufacturing of the Stoelting industrial parts washer lines for their global customers.

Stoelting was founded in 1905 by the Stoelting brothers and has earned a strong reputation as a top cleaning equipment manufacturer. Driven by a shift in Stoelting's strategy, Ransohoff will now provide new and replacement equipment for its existing parts washer customer base. Ransohoff can also provide machines for any new applications. Given Ransohoff's 105 years of parts cleaning experience, Ransohoff is an exceptional partner to take over the manufacturing of the Stoelting industrial parts washer lines. The Stoelting product lines to be handled by Ransohoff include, Trek, AquaCell, AquaForce®, OmniForce, OmniJet®, VersaForce®, RotaForce, and Mini Parts Washers.

Cleaning Technologies Group CEO Barney Bosse states, "We are honored to have been selected by Stoelting to be trusted with their repeat customers. We are excited to be able to offer the Stoelting equipment to complement the current Ransohoff products and services."

Media Contact

Dave Melton, Cleaning Technologies Group, +1 5138701783, dmelton@ctgclean.com

 

SOURCE Cleaning Technologies Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.