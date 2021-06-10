CINCINNATI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ransohoff, a division of Cleaning Technologies Group LLC, is proud to announce its partnership with Stoelting, a division of The Vollrath Company, LLC. Ransohoff will expand its current offerings to include the manufacturing of the Stoelting industrial parts washer lines for their global customers.
Stoelting was founded in 1905 by the Stoelting brothers and has earned a strong reputation as a top cleaning equipment manufacturer. Driven by a shift in Stoelting's strategy, Ransohoff will now provide new and replacement equipment for its existing parts washer customer base. Ransohoff can also provide machines for any new applications. Given Ransohoff's 105 years of parts cleaning experience, Ransohoff is an exceptional partner to take over the manufacturing of the Stoelting industrial parts washer lines. The Stoelting product lines to be handled by Ransohoff include, Trek, AquaCell, AquaForce®, OmniForce, OmniJet®, VersaForce®, RotaForce, and Mini Parts Washers.
Cleaning Technologies Group CEO Barney Bosse states, "We are honored to have been selected by Stoelting to be trusted with their repeat customers. We are excited to be able to offer the Stoelting equipment to complement the current Ransohoff products and services."
