NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOOi Entertainment and rap musician HeidiBe recently announced the release of her new music video to pair with her latest single, "Laughing At You." The popular single is a sassy hit-back for those who have ever stood in another's way for no good reason. Since 2014, HeidiBe has been writing, singing, producing, and marketing her own brand of smooth, sultry rhymes characterized by an independent defiance. While steadily growing a flourishing social-media following, HeidiBe continues to add songs to a catalog that distinguishes her as a rising musical talent. "Laughing At You" is available for purchase and download on iTunes and Google Play Music.
"All musical artists absolutely understand the effort it takes to make it in this business," said HeidiBe. "It's a daily grind against endless walls, closed doors, and obstacles you never even knew existed until you get started. And it's especially hard for women. You have to have a lot of patience and perseverance, as well as love in your heart, to get through this life. But that doesn't mean you become a doormat along the way. 'Laughing At You' is supposed to be fun, but it's also meant to be empowering. It's the strength we need to clap-back, whenever the situation requires it."
A single mother, business owner, and hard-working talent, HeidiBe takes a no-nonsense approach to her art, but brings her own brand of compassion and positive energy as well. Rap and hip-hop music have both served as a voice for the voiceless; a way for those locked in silent urban struggles to speak to the truth of their existence. Whether that struggle is violence, institutional racism, guns, crushing poverty, or ever-present misogyny, rap has often been the chosen platform for those seeking the freedom to express their lived experience.
"Rap is the poetry of the streets, and it's sung first in the heart," said HeidiBe. "Musicians often write and sing from a place of despair: rejection, homelessness, violence, drug addiction, fear for those we love – all of that motivates musicians to pick up a mic. And out of those dark places, beautiful music is born. Yeah sure, we all want great success too, with the financial freedom and fame that brings. And I certainly work hard every single day to achieve that success. But ultimately, music is my passion. A way to work through all the drama and trauma that life can bring. And by doing so, reach out to others in my audience who understand exactly what I'm talking about – because they've been there too."
HeidiBe's other singles include: "I Put In," "No One But I," and "I Need a Man." For the latest releases, live appearance dates, and news about HeidiBe, follow her on social media: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube. Or listen to HeidiBe on Spotify.
