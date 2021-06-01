CONWAY, N.H., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Insight today released a report entitled "Overcoming Enrollment Modeling Challenges in Uncertain Times," new research that will benefit higher education enrollment managers. It offers research into the challenges enrollment management teams face, insight into how predictive modeling helps enrollment teams overcome those challenges, and a case study demonstrating how one university implemented modeling to find success despite the unique challenges of COVID-19.
"As an analytics tools provider with hundreds of users in higher education, we are proud to share our research and findings through this whitepaper," says Michael Laracy, Founder and President at Rapid Insight. "We are deeply invested in our customers' success. Learning from their efforts, assisting with their analytics and modeling needs, and sharing the wisdom we accumulate along the way is one of the great joys of working with higher education professionals."
The report includes:
- An overview of contemporary challenges to enrollment management
- An explanation of predictive modeling's solution to these challenges
- A case study on one university's success offsetting COVID-19's impact on enrollment
The report is available at no cost on their website: https://www.rapidinsight.com/data-analytics-white-papers/overcoming-enrollment-modeling-challenges-in-uncertain-times/.
About Rapid Insight:
Rapid Insight is a leading provider of business analysis and automated predictive analytics software. With a specialty in higher education and a focus on ease of use and efficiency, Rapid Insight products enable users to turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software simplifies the extraction and cleansing of data, equipping organizations of all sizes with data-informed decision making. For more information, visit http://www.rapidinsight.com.
