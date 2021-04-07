CONWAY, N.H., Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Insight, a leading data analytics software provider with a wide presence in higher education, is sponsoring the Indiana Association for Institutional Research (INAIR) conference on April 6th and 7th, 2021.
Rapid Insight is a returning sponsor of the event, having sponsored the INAIR conference in 2020. Rapid Insight will host a virtual booth where attendees can learn more about the company's data prep, predictive modeling, and data sharing software. Rapid Insight has also sponsored the national Association for Institutional Research (AIR) meeting and is a frequent sponsor of other regional AIR meetings, including the annual conferences for the North Carolina and Northeast chapters of the organization.
Rapid Insight will co-present a session at the conference with Maggie Dalrymple, the Associate Director for Research and Analysis at Indiana State University. The session, titled "Launching New Enrollment Management Initiatives with Rapid Insight," will detail how Dalrymple addressed an urgent need to improve enrollment management processes using Rapid Insight's Quickstarts to expand enrollment analytics capacity quickly. The presentation will feature an overview of the reports and predictive models Dalrymple built to respond to her institution's needs. Jon Macmillan, Rapid Insight's Product Manager, will co-host the presentation.
"We're proud to once again sponsor and present at INAIR's conference," said Mike Laracy, Founder and President of Rapid Insight. "We always enjoy partnering with AIR, and we particularly appreciate opportunities to participate in regional events like INAIR. At these events, we get an on-the-ground perspective for how our tools can help higher ed data professionals with the challenges they see in their daily work."
INAIR's 2021 event serves an important function. While many of the struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were shared equally by institutions around the country, each region of the world and the country also experienced the effects of the crisis in unique ways. Bringing together institutional research professionals who work in Indiana allows for a collaborative conversation centered on state-specific issues in addition to a broader discussion of the national and global trends.
Rapid Insight is a leading provider of business intelligence and automated predictive analytics software. With a specialty in higher education and a focus on ease of use and efficiency, Rapid Insight products enable users to turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software simplifies the extraction and analysis of data, enabling institutions with student populations of all sizes to fully utilize their information for data-informed decision-making. For more information, visit http://www.rapidinsight.com.
