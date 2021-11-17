KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Novor, Inc. today announced it ranked 296th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Rapid Novor grew 422% during this period. The company was also selected as a winner in Canada's 2021 Fast 50 list, ranking 39th, with a growth of over 400% as well.
Rapid Novor's chief executive officer, Mingjie Xie, credits the ingenuity and grit of the Rapid Novor team, the quality and promptness of the Rapid Novor's established de novo protein sequencing platform and their recent next generation protein sequencing technological breakthroughs with the company's 422% revenue growth. He said, "At Rapid Novor, we aim to elevate human health by decoding immunity through next generation protein sequencing. Thanks to our team's innovative spirit and determination, we have enabled the development of a myriad of therapeutics, diagnostics, and research reagents. Our scientists also recently introduced the first Multiple Myeloma non-invasive monitoring test of its kind and pioneered the first proteomics-only antibody discovery platform from polyclonal mixtures."
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Rapid Novor, Inc.
Rapid Novor Inc. is the world's leader in Next Generation Protein Sequencing technology. Specializing in the field of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, the team has developed the technology to directly sequence antibody proteins without needing access to the producing cell line. Located at the Kitchener-Waterloo high-tech hub, the company continues to build its technology portfolios based on more than two decades of scientific research and inventions. The company's mission is to empower life science breakthroughs with next generation protein sequencing. For more information, please visit http://www.rapidnovor.com. Follow the company on Twitter @rapidnovor or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/rapid-novor-inc/.
