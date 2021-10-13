BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidMiner, provider of a market-leading multi-persona data science platform has teamed up with Braincube, a leading Smart IIoT Platform and Advanced Business App Suite. These technologies combined enable manufacturers to master their use of data to perfect their production processes and enhance their efficiency.
Overall Analytical Effectiveness (OAE) builds off the concepts of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by focusing on easy to access and analyze data, in order to drive data-rich decisions. Designed for data experts and citizen data scientists alike, users can leverage enhanced analysis through AI/ML predictions and prescriptions and achieve measurable results that can be easily replicated across multiple sites. RapidMiner and Braincube aim to improve manufacturers OAE by:
- Reducing data complexity through streamlined data centralization and structuration
- Improving data literacy by closing the skills gap with easy-to-use low-code/no-code applications
- Empowering shop floor experts to utilize advanced analytics techniques to identify anomalies, predict manufacturing outcomes and optimize production through prescriptive modeling
Together, RapidMiner and Braincube provide unique benefits to the manufacturing industry:
- Lower operating costs: IIoT and AI enable smarter, proactive repair of field and production equipment at lower risk and less production downtime.
- Reduced risk: Using IIoT and AI to improve product quality and production processes reduces the risk of product and compliance failures and health, safety, and environmental liabilities.
- Improved customer experience: Greater reliability of products and service networks created by insights uncovered through IIoT and AI makes for a better customer experience and happier, more loyal customers.
- Increased revenue: Better data and improved usage help users understand their process, predict and prevent problems, and drive greater demand from the market and higher revenues.
With this integration, the RapidMiner platform can be easily integrated into the Braincube IIoT architecture, allowing users to leverage their contextualized Digital Twin database within the native and RapidMiner models.
"Manufacturers have really struggled to extract value from historical shop floor data to make better decisions. Together with Braincube, we enable manufacturers to transform their operations with even more data, of higher quality and from a wider variety," noted Fred Gedling, VP of Corporate Development at RapidMiner.
"Digital transformation in Industry will come from adoption of powerful apps by teams. Braincube is supporting this transition with its platform and smart app suite. Our ambition is to cover more and more use cases, and one way to do this is to offer new tools that enable customers to effectively build on-demand apps. That's where our partnership with RapidMiner brings this incredible capability to our offering. Together, we can cover any industrial need–from generic to specific," said Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube.
This partnership has already proven itself, thanks to its many advantages to leverage data explained Joanne Boyd, Global Service Team Manager for Advanced Analytics at Sappi. "Leveraging Braincube's Digital Twins together with the RapidMiner machine learning and auto ML tools, has empowered our domain experts and process engineers to develop models, gain insights and expedite predictive model deployments," says Boyd.
This advanced technology will continue to bring OAE and continuous improvement to major players in industries such as aeronautics, building materials, food and beverage, chemical, and more.
About RapidMiner
RapidMiner is reinventing enterprise AI so that anyone has the power to positively shape the future. We offer a full lifecycle data science platform that unifies data prep, machine learning, and model operations through a user experience that provides depth for data scientists and simplifies complex tasks for everyone else. The RapidMiner Center of Excellence methodology and the RapidMiner Academy ensures customers are successful, no matter their experience or resource levels. More than 40,000 organizations in over 150 countries rely on RapidMiner to increase revenue, cut costs, and reduce risk. Learn more at rapidminer.com.
About Braincube
Braincube is a Smart IIoT platform and advanced business app suite dedicated to manufacturers. Our user-friendly apps empower everyone at your company to discover instant and long-term value from real-time Edge and Big Data analytics. Continuously contextualized and structured data—whether on-prem or in the cloud—puts the right information in your hands to optimize processes, reduce risk, and increase margins. Braincube provides a one-stop-shop to take control of your data and transform your operations. Learn more at braincube.com.
