BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidMiner, a leading enterprise AI platform for people of all skill levels, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms report.
"Over the past year, we've been focused on expanding our platform to meet the needs of innovative enterprises," said Tobias Malbrecht, VP of Product at RapidMiner. "Our vision for solving the problems that plague larger organizations when they try to utilize AI as a competitive advantage has led us to invest in areas like collaboration, governance, and explainable AI. It has been game-changing for our enterprise clients."
RapidMiner is a data science platform that puts people – not technology – at the center of the enterprise AI journey. The platform empowers users of all domains and skillsets through a seamless combination of automated data science, drag and drop visual workflows, and code-based approaches. This allows business users and coders to collaborate more effectively and work interchangeably, which is critical for embedding AI into daily business processes.
Malbrecht added, "We have a mission to reinvent enterprise AI. Our latest platform releases have delivered against this mission, and we feel the Gartner report provides excellent validation of that progress."
The 20 vendors included in the 2021 report were evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.
A complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms is available to view on the RapidMiner website.
*2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms
Analyst(s): Peter Krensky, Carlie Idoine, Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, Farhan Choudhary, Afraz Jaffri, Shubhangi Vashisth
Published March 1, 2021
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
