BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidMiner, a leading data science platform for people of all skill levels, was named a Customers' Choice in the August 2021 Gartner Peer Insights' Report 'Voice of the Customer': Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the fourth consecutive year.
Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services leaders. Leveraging direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution, the 'Voice of the Customer' synthesizes Gartner reviews and highlights the leading enterprise organizations based on the number and strength of customer ratings. In the Data Science and Machine Learning Platform market, RapidMiner has a 4.7 rating based on 88 reviews in the past eighteen months.
"We're delighted to be recognized in the 'Voice of the Customer' Report. We're tremendously grateful for our customers, as this honor is a direct result of their support," said Peter Lee, CEO at RapidMiner. "Our customers routinely cite us for our product, our sales experience, and our dedicated customer support—and this report is a great reflection of those differentiators."
The RapidMiner platform features data prep, model creation and model operations capabilities in an automated, visual workflow, or code-centric format that empowers users of all skill levels to maximize business impact across an enterprise. Utilized by more than 40,000 organizations across industries, RapidMiner offers depth for experienced data scientists, while simplifying complex tasks for business users, non-coders, and everyone else.
Gartner defines a data science and ML platform as a cohesive software application that offers a mixture of basic building blocks essential both for creating many kinds of data science solution and incorporating such solutions into business processes, surrounding infrastructure and products. Machine learning is a popular subset of data science that warrants specific attention when evaluating these platforms.
For more details, read the full 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.
Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
About RapidMiner
RapidMiner is reinventing enterprise AI so that anyone has the power to positively shape the future. We're doing this by enabling data loving people of all skill levels across the enterprise to rapidly create and operate AI solutions for immediate business impact. We offer a full lifecycle platform that unifies data prep, machine learning, and model operations with a user experience that provides depth for data scientists and simplifies complex tasks for everyone else. The RapidMiner Center of Excellence methodology and the RapidMiner Academy ensures customers are successful, no matter their experience or resource levels. More than 40,000 organizations in over 150 countries rely on RapidMiner to increase revenue, cut costs, and reduce risk. Learn more at rapidminer.com.
