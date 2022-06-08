As RapidMiner reaches 1 million users globally, the new platform captures the vendor's depth and maturity in a modern, cloud-native architecture.
BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidMiner announces the release of their new platform which represents their next generation of offerings designed to accelerate the pace of change in modern enterprises through AI. The platform supports extended AI teams with diverse roles and skills across the full AI lifecycle in a single, unified cloud environment. The next-gen cloud offering builds from RapidMiner's decades of expertise toward the goal of faster business value realization through easy-to-create and consume, no-code AI applications.
RapidMiner is one of the most used data science solutions in the world, boasting one million analytics users worldwide, across all industries and data science maturity levels. The new platform offers all the capabilities of RapidMiner's existing platform in a multi-tenant, SaaS, cloud-portable platform that includes an enhanced, modern experience to make AI problem-solving even more approachable.
"Our new platform will help build trust in models and predictions, and it scales in any enterprise environment with the elastic nature of the cloud," said RapidMiner founder and CTO, Ingo Mierswa. "There are data scientists of all shapes and forms— Python-coders, citizen data scientists, data engineers, IT people, business stakeholders, and more. I firmly believe that our new platform enables these different groups better than any other product on the market. It allows people with unique backgrounds and expertise to collaboratively build solutions by contributing to the areas they know best."
The new RapidMiner platform:
- Enables anyone to deliver results with AI—from data scientists to analysts and business experts
- Breaks down silos and drives collaboration to breed trust and understanding in AI
- Prioritizes flexibility by fitting enterprise architecture today, while adapting to the needs of tomorrow
- Is extensible, enhancing other systems, applications, and infrastructure
"As a partner, I see the potential of the new RapidMiner solution to extensively reduce friction in enterprise deployments and help organizations get to work faster," said Yoshiteru Morimoto, CEO, KSK Analytics. "We are working with several clients to migrate to the next generation platform because it will scale more easily and help organizations seamlessly adapt to changes in their architecture, policies, and personnel. As a partner, it also should allow us to be incredibly agile in a fast-paced market that relies on innovation."
RapidMiner's fast growth and innovation is powered by a global network of strategic partners like KSK Analytics. RapidMiner partners are technology leaders who accelerate their customers' path to digital transformation and reinvent enterprise AI so that anyone has the power to positively shape the future. Learn more about the RapidMiner partner network.
RapidMiner is offering a webinar series to give an even closer look at how the new RapidMiner platform enables anyone to deliver results with AI, whether you're a domain expert, a data scientist, or an enterprise leader.
About RapidMiner
For those driven to accelerate the pace of transformation, RapidMiner is the enterprise-ready data science platform that amplifies the collective impact of your people, expertise, and data for break-through competitive advantage. RapidMiner's data science platform supports all analytics users across the full AI lifecycle. The RapidMiner Academy and Center of Excellence methodology ensure customers are successful, no matter their experience or resource levels. Since 2007, more than 1 million professionals and 40,000 organizations in over 150 countries have relied on RapidMiner to bring data science closer to their business. Explore our blog and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
