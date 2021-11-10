NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RapidRatings, the leading provider of financial health data and analytics, launched The FHR Exchange™— a secure membership platform where all companies, from large public enterprises to private suppliers and vendors, can share and access financial health ratings, analytics, and other critical information—to grow and protect their businesses.
The FHR Exchange combines the RapidRatings Enterprise Client Portal and The FHR Network under a unified brand, single user experience with enhanced dashboards, and a joint financial health product roadmap to simultaneously benefit counterparties and business partners in the future.
RapidRatings completed a key phase of technical integration to unify the Client Portal and Network earlier this quarter.
"With today's unprecedented interdependence amongst supply chains, counterparties, and financial institutions, it's critical that companies—of all shapes and sizes—work together to build a more resilient future. That future must be one founded and sustained on equitable trust across industries and geographies," said Douglas Cameron, President and Co-Head of Product at RapidRatings. "The FHR Exchange not only leans into that promising future but facilitates it. All members on The FHR Exchange will be able to increase visibility and strengthen relationships through meaningful and direct collaboration, instill confidence through financial health education, and build trust—for better business outcomes."
Within The FHR Exchange platform, members will benefit from—
- Direct Engagement between business partners, supported by detailed financial analyses (accessible by both parties) to better collaborate.
- RapidRatings University™—a financial health education center—that will offer online courses and certifications to help any member increase their financial acumen.
- New Access Permission Tools to help private companies track and manage the access they grant to partners.
- Future Innovation—including discoverability features for private and public companies, as well as ecosystem integrations via the platform or API.
Current user-members can still access their accounts via their current domain logins. To become a member, or learn more, visit http://www.rapidratings.com/fhr-exchange-launch.
About RapidRatings
RapidRatings® sets the standard for financial health transparency between business partners, transforming the way the world's leading companies manage enterprise and financial risk. RapidRatings provides the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of public and private companies in over 140 countries worldwide. The company's predictive analytics provide insights into how suppliers, vendors, and other third parties are likely to perform. For more information, visit rapidratings.com.
Media Contact
Mark Day, RapidRatings, +1 332 225-9819, mark.day@rapidratings.com
SOURCE RapidRatings